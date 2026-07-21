Jaion Smith Shares Latest Recruiting Updates Following Visits to USC, Notre Dame

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Jaion “Duce” Smith was part of an impressive list of recruits that worked out at USC on June 11. Smith left the day with an offer from his hometown school.

“It was a dream come true," Smith said. "Been looking forward to that since I stepped into high school and it was just amazing when I got it.”

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion "Duce" Smith | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Smith has worked out with Jones in the past, but he's been able to build a stronger relationship with him over the summer.

“Coach Jones, it’s been amazing getting to know him,” Smith said. “He's very detailed with his guys, knows what he's talking about, and he just cares for guys. And that's pretty much everything I'm looking for in recruitment. Just a coach that looks out for me and I'm comfortable with.”

Leaning on a Former Star Defensive Back at USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is coming an excellent sophomore season, where he received first team All-Trinity League honors and helped lead his school to an Open Division state championship with three freshmen at USC in receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder and 2027 defensive lineman commit Isaia Vandermade.

His head coach at Santa Margarita is former Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer and his offensive coordinator is Lenny Vandermade, a four-year starter on the offensive line at USC in the early 2000s with Palmer.

Smith is up to double-digit offers and has been able to lean on his cousin, former Trojans All-Conference cornerback Jaylin Smith, who is entering his second season with the Houston Texans, for advice on navigating the recruiting process.

“I know he's busy in the NFL, so I'll talk to him every once in a while when I get to," Smith said. "He is giving me pointers about recruitment and what to know and you know what to do."

Jaylin Smith played all four seasons at Southern Cal and has been able to have in-depth conversations with his cousin about the program.

“He tells me it's a great culture. It's close to home, I'm gonna be comfortable there,” Smith said. “It's a lot of family there. With some of my guys from Santa Margarita being there right now, and we got commits on this team, and coaches from USC, it’s just the perfect route to be honest.”

Summer Visits and Fall Plans

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In addition to working out at USC, Smith visited Notre Dame and UCLA this summer.

“At Notre Dame, I got to compete a little bit, workout, got to chop it up with the running back coach. He got two guys in the first round, so that was amazing. Looking forward to getting an offer down the way," Smith said.

He plans to make it out to the Coliseum for a game this fall. He mentioned UCLA, Kansas and Minnesota as schools that could also receive game day visits as his recruitment starts to take shape.

“I would say it's pretty much open," Smith said. "I don't want to say anybody's ahead of anybody because it's still early. I would say USC and Kansas have been pushing a lot, and then I would say also Minnesota and Cal.”

For his season, Smith will play both ways at the Trinity League power. The 2028 recruit has shined at linebacker during each of the two passing tournaments in Orange County this month.

“I've been playing linebacker a lot in the spring and summer, but I'm also playing running back," Smith said. "I feel like I'm an athlete. I'm versatile so I can do both.”

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