Los Angeles Rivals USC, UCLA Battling For 4-Star Utah Recruit

The USC Trojans hosted class of 2027 recruit, tight end Christian Hanshaw. Hanshaw just recently visited both USC and their cross-town rivals, the UCLA Bruins.

Christian Hanshaw Visits LA Schools

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Christian Hanshaw is a 6-5, 230 pound tight end out of American Fork, Utah. He is rated as four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 29 tight end in the 2027 recruiting class. As a junior for American Heritage High School in 2025-26, Hanshaw had 27 receptions for 356 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

After his visits to USC and UCLA, Hanshaw spoke to Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

“My visit to USC was really impressive,” Hanshaw said. It was my first time on campus and it was good to see the campus a bit and experience the environment. What really stood out was how organized and fast-paced spring ball is and how much attention the coaches put on developing players and teaching technique.”

Hanshaw also liked his UCLA visit. Calling it “awesome.”

“My visit to UCLA was awesome,” Hanshaw said. “What stood out most was the energy in spring ball and how the coaches run everything with focus on development and detail.”

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to playing football, Hanshaw also plays basketball. He averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

He was offered by USC on Jan. 22 in 2026. A day later on Jan. 23, he was offered by UCLA. Could this recruiting battle come down to these Los Angeles rivals?

USC-UCLA Rivalry

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (far left) and bench celebrates in the closing minute at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC and UCLA have one of the most historic rivalries in college sports. On the football field, the winner of their annual game receives the Victory Bell. This matchup dates back to 1929. In 95 total matchups, the Trojans lead the all-time series with a record of 52-34-7. USC has won the past two games against UCLA.

The Bruins will look to change this in 2026. They hired former James Madison Dukes coach Bob Chesney this offseason after a disappointing 3-9 season. Chesney led James Madison to the College Football Playoff last season.

USC on the other hand is fresh off a 9-4 season. They’ve had a step on up UCLA, but it has not resulted in any playoff appearances. For coach Lincoln Riley, that’s clearly going to be a big goal for 2026. Making the playoff is something USC has still yet to do as a program since the playoff format was added into college football in 2014.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has been recruiting at a high level over the past year. Their 2026 class was ranked No. 1 in the country and they’re off to a good start in the 2027.

UCLA’s 2026 high school recruiting class was ranked No. 65 according to 247Sports. They will look to improve that ranking in 2027. Landing Hanshaw over their rival would help.

USC and UCLA are scheduled to play in their 96th all-time meeting this season on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl.