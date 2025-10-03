All Trojans

Reinforcements Arriving Soon for USC Trojans Defense, Secondary

The USC Trojans are currently on a bye week before facing the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11, and USC's defense is expected to receive some reinforcements with safety Kamari Ramsey returning. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley also talked about potential roles for USC defensive backs Alex Graham and RJ Sermons.

Caden Handwork

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest issues that has highlighted the USC Trojans' season, despite their 4-1 start, is the struggles of its defensive secondary. Those struggles were front and center in USC's 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 4.

In the loss, USC's defense allowed 502 total yards of offense, and its secondary was torched by Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who threw for a season high 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing.

While the play of the secondary is a concern, some of their struggles can be attributed to the absence of three players in USC's defensive backfield, including Kamari Ramsey, Alex Graham, and Prophet Brown.

USC's Recent Struggles in the Secondary

In its last three games against Big Ten opponents, which included wins over Purdue and Michigan State, USC's defense has allowed over 300 passing yards on two occasions. Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 305 yards against USC despite throwing three interceptions in the Trojans' 33-17 win over the Boilermakers on Sept. 13.

USC is hoping to get Graham and Ramsey back on the field after the bye week for the crucial home matchup against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines, in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC Trojans Illinois Fighting Illini Alex Graham Prophet Brown College Football Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Kamari Ramsey
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) and scores on a 25 yard reception for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The return of Ramsey and Graham will help USC's secondary get back on track. Another player on defense who can help solve USC's secondary woes is true freshman cornerback RJ Sermons, who could break into the starting rotation.

MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense

MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week

MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify 

USC coach Lincoln Riley recently said that the Trojans are "pushing it" for Graham and Sermons to contribute in the Trojans' secondary.

"We want that to be able to happen sooner than later," Riley said.

Given USC's challenges ahead on their schedule that includes marquee games against No. 20 Michigan (Oct. 11), No. 21 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and Nebraska (Nov. 1), it presents the perfect opportunity for the Trojans to bring in Ramsey and Graham to contribute to their secondary.

Graham and Sermons are known for their cover skills, which will be a big contributor to USC's defense moving forward. Depth has been an issue for USC's secondary through five games this season, and the addition of Graham and Sermons in the rotation will only help the group to improve.

USC's Secondary to be Tested Against Michigan

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Bryce Underwood Justice Haynes secondary Big Ten College Football quarterback running back
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC's matchup against Michigan out of the bye week will be a huge indicator of whether or not USC's secondary has improved during their time off. Michigan, with a young true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, generally runs the football often with its star running back, Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.

Underwood has, however, shown his ability to throw the football, and his playmaking could hurt USC's secondary. USC's result against Michigan will be an indication of how the gauntlet three-game stretch of their season will play out.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football