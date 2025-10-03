Reinforcements Arriving Soon for USC Trojans Defense, Secondary
One of the biggest issues that has highlighted the USC Trojans' season, despite their 4-1 start, is the struggles of its defensive secondary. Those struggles were front and center in USC's 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 4.
In the loss, USC's defense allowed 502 total yards of offense, and its secondary was torched by Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who threw for a season high 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing.
While the play of the secondary is a concern, some of their struggles can be attributed to the absence of three players in USC's defensive backfield, including Kamari Ramsey, Alex Graham, and Prophet Brown.
USC's Recent Struggles in the Secondary
In its last three games against Big Ten opponents, which included wins over Purdue and Michigan State, USC's defense has allowed over 300 passing yards on two occasions. Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 305 yards against USC despite throwing three interceptions in the Trojans' 33-17 win over the Boilermakers on Sept. 13.
USC is hoping to get Graham and Ramsey back on the field after the bye week for the crucial home matchup against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines, in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The return of Ramsey and Graham will help USC's secondary get back on track. Another player on defense who can help solve USC's secondary woes is true freshman cornerback RJ Sermons, who could break into the starting rotation.
USC coach Lincoln Riley recently said that the Trojans are "pushing it" for Graham and Sermons to contribute in the Trojans' secondary.
"We want that to be able to happen sooner than later," Riley said.
Given USC's challenges ahead on their schedule that includes marquee games against No. 20 Michigan (Oct. 11), No. 21 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and Nebraska (Nov. 1), it presents the perfect opportunity for the Trojans to bring in Ramsey and Graham to contribute to their secondary.
Graham and Sermons are known for their cover skills, which will be a big contributor to USC's defense moving forward. Depth has been an issue for USC's secondary through five games this season, and the addition of Graham and Sermons in the rotation will only help the group to improve.
USC's Secondary to be Tested Against Michigan
USC's matchup against Michigan out of the bye week will be a huge indicator of whether or not USC's secondary has improved during their time off. Michigan, with a young true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, generally runs the football often with its star running back, Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
Underwood has, however, shown his ability to throw the football, and his playmaking could hurt USC's secondary. USC's result against Michigan will be an indication of how the gauntlet three-game stretch of their season will play out.