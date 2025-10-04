USC Trojans Incoming Quarterback Recruit Sets Impressive Record
The USC Trojans have several players in its No.1 2026 recruiting class that fans are eager to see take the field next season. One of those players is four-star recruit, quarterback Jonas Williams from Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois.
Williams Sets Illinois High School State Record With Touchdown Pass
On Friday night, the USC quarterback commit became the new Illinois state record holder in touchdowns, recording his 128th of his career. Williams set the record with a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Lincoln Way East's 42-6 win over Meta Valley on Friday night.
In response to his career record touchdown pass, Williams was mobbed by his teammates as they celebrated his milestone in the endzone.
Williams would go on to score three more times in the win, finishing the night with 131 career touchdowns, which is now marked in the Illinois state High School record books.
Entering Friday night's game, Williams was tied with previous record holder Jordan Roberts at 127 touchdowns, who played at Aurora High School from 2005-08, and Tyler Hutchinson played with Greenville High School from 2012-14.
Williams Has the Chance to Set More Records This Season
With three games remaining and Lincoln Way East likely to appear in the state playoffs this season, Williams will look to stretch his touchdown total in the record books even more. Williams also has the chance of setting an Illinois High School record for passing yards before the season concludes.
Entering his senior season, Williams is just 2,231 yards away from the Illinois career passing record. In his three seasons with Lincoln Way East, Williams has thrown for more than 2,700 passing yards.
The current Illinois state high school record in passing yardage belongs to quarterback Logan Malachuk from Nazareth High School with 11,190 yards in his career. Malacuk is currently a freshman quarterback at Central Missouri.
Other Talented USC Commits in the 2026 Recruiting Class
The four-star quarterback is one of the several talented commits that highlight USC's 2026 recruiting class. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman out of Mater Dei High School is an in-state talent that many USC fans are looking forward to seeing in a Trojans uniform next season.
Other top commits to look out for include several four stars, including Oaks Christian running back Deshonne Redeaux and DeSoto wide receiver Ethan Feaster.
The addition of Williams at quarterback adds even more talented depth at the quarteback position with starter Jayden Maiava and freshman backup Husan Longstreet.
Through five games of the 2025 college football season, USC is 4-1 with its lone loss coming to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27, losing 34-32. Having the nation's top recruiting class for 2026 is a good sign for the direction of Lincoln Riley and USC entering next season.
Depending how the rest of this season turns out for USC, a successful year would give Riley and the Trojans momentum heading into 2026. Lincoln Riley's 2026 squad could be one of the best teams in the Big Ten next season.