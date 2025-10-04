All Trojans

What Michigan's Performance Against Wisconsin Means For USC Trojans Showdown

The USC Trojans are on a bye week before they get ready to host the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11. Michigan played the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, winning 24-10. What does this mean for the Trojans?

Cory Pappas

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) records a video to celebrate 63-3 win over Central Michigan as he exits the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) records a video to celebrate 63-3 win over Central Michigan as he exits the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are on a bye week before they take on the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 11. Michigan was in action this Saturday taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

How did Michigan do and what challenges do they present to USC next week?

Michigan Beats Wisconsin 24-10

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Wisconsin Badgers Bryce Underwood Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu
Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherone Moore reacts on the sideline in the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines improved their record to 4-1 on the season with a 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin got out to a 7-0 start in the first quarterback but it was all Michigan after that. They outscored Wisconsin 24-3 to end the game. 

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood had a clean game, going 19/28 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Running back Justice Haynes had another great performance on the ground with 19 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. 

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Wisconsin Badgers Bryce Underwood Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Wolverines also had a great performance from wide receiver Donaven McCulley with six receptions for 112 yards and one touchdowns. Last season, Michigan’s pass game was a massive issue. Even with a good run game and good defense, they were only able to go 7-5 one year removed from being undefeated and winning a national championship. 

Underwood has given Michigan fans optimism about the Wolverines chances to compete at the top of the Big Ten this season. Underwood unlocks a legitimate passing attack that they didn't have last season.

Michigan Seeking Second Straight Win vs. USC

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Wisconsin Badgers Bryce Underwood Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

USC and Michigan played each other last season in Ann Arbor, winning by a final score of 27-24. The Trojans could not stop the Michigan rushing attack even though they were one dimensional all game. The Wolverines rushed for 290 yards compared to USC's 96.

The Trojans will have to be able to stop this Wolverines rushing attack this time if they want to win. The added twist this season is that Michigan has a freshman phenom at quarterback that can be a game changer.

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will have to dial up a game plan to contain Michigan running backs while also net letting Underwood get comfortable in the pocket.

Can USC Bounce Back From Illinois Defeat?

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Wisconsin Badgers Bryce Underwood Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are coming off of a 34-32 loss last week on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Despite the game coming down to an Illinois game winning field goal as time expired, USC was outplayed for most of the day. Illinois clearly won the game at the line of scrimmage and USC was lucky to be in the position they were in the final moments.

Michigan is another team that likes to get deep in the trenches, so the Trojans defensive front has to be on their "A" game to get this win. It will be a sold out crowd at the Coliseum. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

