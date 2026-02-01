Five-Star USC Trojans Recruit Buying Into Program's New Motto

The USC Trojans welcomed a talented early enrollee class of 2026 recruits. Among the class are a variety of defensive and offensive stars who have the chance to make an immediate impact in South Central.

For one of USC's elite signees, the No. 1 2026 signee per Rivals regardless of position edge rusher Luke Wafle, shared his reponse to USC's motto of "the time is now."

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with the official during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luke Wafle Responds to USC's 2026 Motto

The Trojans have posted on their social media accounts with the saying "the time is now," nodding to a new season, with a new roster that could lead to new beginnings and milestones. Wafle reposted to the post with a short message, that tells Trojan fans everything they need to know about Wafle's mindset this season.

The Trojans 2025 season also featured a new staff member in general manager Chad Bowden, and a new face at starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava. Despite their missed trip to the College Football Playoff and a 9-4 record, the progress happening in South Central is evident, and could show up in numerous ways this year.

Wafle drew heavy attention during his Navy All-American Bowl performance, when his elite level of play and his size went into effect in drills, practice, and even the game. It's safe to say Wafle has the tools to become a dangerous player on defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's defense next season. Wafle finished his final season of high school football with 99 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss and set a school-record 23 sacks.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Gary Patterson Gets Real About USC's Top Ranked Recruits

MORE: Penn State's Potential 'White Out' Game Revealed

MORE: Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Wafle is joined by five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star Tomuhini Topui and Simote Katoanga of the 2026 class. With Patterson at the helm, the Trojans defense could be a quiet riser in conference play with their returning and new talent.

Gary Patterson's New Defensive Front

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In Patterson's introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28, he addressed the media and shared stories of him and Riley going head-to-head in the Big 12, and the process of being hired as USC's new defensive coordinator. However, one thing Patterson made sure to note was the size of his new defensive line, something he was not used to at TCU as head coach.

"Also, I've never had this bigger front. I've had good players at TCU... very big up front, and you don't have to use your secondary as much, it allows you not to get the ball thrown over your head or any of the rest of the stuff," Patterson said at his introductory press conference.

The Trojans trenches returns notable players like Jahkeem Stewart, Braylan Shelby, Jide Abasiri, Floyd Boucard and Kameryn Crawford. With younger pieces like Boucard and Stewart, the unit’s ceiling is high and has the potential to dominate the line of scrimmage. Still, replacing former lineman Devan Thompkins leaves a significant role to fill.

Based on Wafle's tape as a true edge rusher, who's built to play college football, his impact in Cardinal and Gold will come very quickly.

Recommended Articles