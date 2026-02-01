Five-Star USC Trojans Recruit Buying Into Program's New Motto
The USC Trojans welcomed a talented early enrollee class of 2026 recruits. Among the class are a variety of defensive and offensive stars who have the chance to make an immediate impact in South Central.
For one of USC's elite signees, the No. 1 2026 signee per Rivals regardless of position edge rusher Luke Wafle, shared his reponse to USC's motto of "the time is now."
Luke Wafle Responds to USC's 2026 Motto
The Trojans have posted on their social media accounts with the saying "the time is now," nodding to a new season, with a new roster that could lead to new beginnings and milestones. Wafle reposted to the post with a short message, that tells Trojan fans everything they need to know about Wafle's mindset this season.
The Trojans 2025 season also featured a new staff member in general manager Chad Bowden, and a new face at starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava. Despite their missed trip to the College Football Playoff and a 9-4 record, the progress happening in South Central is evident, and could show up in numerous ways this year.
Wafle drew heavy attention during his Navy All-American Bowl performance, when his elite level of play and his size went into effect in drills, practice, and even the game. It's safe to say Wafle has the tools to become a dangerous player on defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's defense next season. Wafle finished his final season of high school football with 99 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss and set a school-record 23 sacks.
Wafle is joined by five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star Tomuhini Topui and Simote Katoanga of the 2026 class. With Patterson at the helm, the Trojans defense could be a quiet riser in conference play with their returning and new talent.
Gary Patterson's New Defensive Front
In Patterson's introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28, he addressed the media and shared stories of him and Riley going head-to-head in the Big 12, and the process of being hired as USC's new defensive coordinator. However, one thing Patterson made sure to note was the size of his new defensive line, something he was not used to at TCU as head coach.
"Also, I've never had this bigger front. I've had good players at TCU... very big up front, and you don't have to use your secondary as much, it allows you not to get the ball thrown over your head or any of the rest of the stuff," Patterson said at his introductory press conference.
The Trojans trenches returns notable players like Jahkeem Stewart, Braylan Shelby, Jide Abasiri, Floyd Boucard and Kameryn Crawford. With younger pieces like Boucard and Stewart, the unit’s ceiling is high and has the potential to dominate the line of scrimmage. Still, replacing former lineman Devan Thompkins leaves a significant role to fill.
Based on Wafle's tape as a true edge rusher, who's built to play college football, his impact in Cardinal and Gold will come very quickly.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.