What Lincoln Riley Said About Gary Patterson Is Very Telling

USC Trojans defensive coordinator has officially joined the Trojans staff, and will lead a talented defense after four years away from coaching.

Coach Lincoln Riley opened up Patterson's introductory press conference, and his remarks for the College Football Hall of Fame coach should excite Trojan fans for Patterson's first season as a Trojan.

Elite Offensive Coach Meets Defensive Mastermind On Trojans Staff

Dec 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) shakes hands with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson (right) before the the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If there's one thing the college football world knows about Riley, it's his abilty to create a high-powered, talented offense. Patterson, even with 21 seasons as a head coach, is one of the most brilliant defensive minded coaches in the sport. Riley's remarks about Patterson's defensive expertise paves the way for a new mindset on defense.

“I first got to know Coach Patterson, being in that league (Big 12) competing against each other for years and years. There was never anybody that was more of a pain to game plan for and try to figure out how to move the ball against than this guy," Riley said at Patterson's introductory press conference. "And the job he did defensively, the job he did in the program at TCU, the sustained success, unprecedented success at that school speaks for itself.”

Riley and Patterson faced each other multiple times when Riley led the Oklahoma Sooners and Patterson was at TCU. Patterson comes to Los Angeles with high honors, including the College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class, winningest head coach in TCU program history finishing 181-79, five No. 1 total ranked defenses, and conference titles across the Mountain West, Conference USA and the Big 12.

Now, after four years away from coaching, Patterson officially takes over USC’s defense, bringing a level of experience and stability Trojan fans have been eager to see in South Central.

Gary Patterson Can Develop Elite Talent On USC Roster

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Although Patterson was hired after USC clinched their No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class and completed their transfer portal class, his tenure starts with a new, polished defensive roster.

For key starters, USC retained defensive linemen in Kameryn Crawford, Jahkeem Stewart, Braylan Shelby, Floyd Boucard and Jide Abasiri. The Trojans also added four-star, per 247Sports, defensive lineman Zuriah Fisher from the transfer portal, who brings size and Big Ten experience from Penn State.

From the incoming freshman class, USC adds five-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle, and four-stars Jaimeon Winfield and Simote Katoanga, per Rivals, to the room. The blend of experienced returners and highly touted newcomers gives USC a strong presence up front.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC also landed the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the transfer portal in cornerback Jontez Williams from Iowa State, per On3, and is bound to make an immediate impact. Especially after the departure of veteran cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson to the NFL Draft, Williams talent and experience is going to be vital for Patterson's defensive back room.

The linebacker room is a group to watch for this upcoming season. The return of Desman Stephens II, Jaden Walker, and adding Devin Bryant from the transfer portal and four-star Talanoa Ili from the freshman class, makes for a group of well-rounded and physical backers who have a lot to prove this season.

