What Analysts Are Saying About USC's Defensive Coordinator Hire

The USC Trojans officially welcomed their new defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, to South Central. The former TCU coach and the Trojans finalized the deal, and he was announced by USC on Friday.

Although USC's search took a few weeks, the Trojans hiring Patterson drawn attention for his defensive expertise and extensive history as a head coach at TCU. The feedback for Patterson's newest venture has been positive, and has been seen as a "great hire" from analysts, and former TCU players on social media.

What Analysts Are Saying About USC's Recent Hire

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Opening up social media to the news of Patterson joining coach Lincoln Riley's staff has drawn attention to not just USC fans, but college football analysts, and even a former player of Patterson's at TCU. Especially well-known analysts buying into the hope Patterson is the right man for the job adds national validation, and draws attention to the program USC is developing this offseason.

Chris Low, an analyst for On3 Sports, reposted the On3 post to his profile sharing the news, as well as calling Patterson "one of the best defensive minds in the game." Patterson's hire comes soon after his announcement of his College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class honors, making him a qualified, and successful, person for the USC job.

Didn’t take the two sides long to finalize things. Patterson has accepted the job to be @uscfb’s next DC under Lincoln Riley and is on his way to LA as we speak. Patterson, one of the best defensive minds in the game, was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame last week. https://t.co/RZPVEhQiFp — Chris Low (@Clowfb) January 23, 2026

Another analyst who honed in was On3's Andy Staples. Staples thoughts on the Patterson hire gave a perspective on what the future of Patterson at USC could look like, implying Patterson in a recruiting standpoint with USC could be "fun to watch."

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While Patterson has not held a coaching title for four years, his talent and mind for the defense comes at a win for USC. Someone like Patterson paired with younger players like incoming freshman cornerback Elbert Hill IV and defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Luke Wafle, can turn some of high school's highest regarded recruits into some of college football's strongest on the field.

I gave Gary Patterson the unofficial Greatest Evaluator of All-Time award sometime last year. Turning him loose on the kind of people USC can recruit (out of high school and the portal) could be fun. https://t.co/G0edhHtOfq — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) January 18, 2026

Patterson most recently spent the 2022 season with Texas, working with coach Steve Sarkisian as an on-field analyst. After a coachless 2023 season, Patterson headed to Waco, Texas where he was a consultant for Baylor in 2024. After a one year break after Baylor, Patterson returns to his play-calling roots in Los Angeles.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A former offensive tackle Bobby Thompson, who played under Patterson at TCU from 2011-15, also spoke out about the hire on social media. Thompson was apart of two one-loss TCU teams in 2011 and 2014.

"So excited to see Coach P do his thing again on the big stage! Awesome hire by USC!" wrote Thompson.

Patterson's Bound For Immediate Impact In South Central

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) speaks with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson (right) before the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patterson's resume already gives Trojan fans a sneak peak at what'e able to do in college football, whether it was five defenses that ranked first in total defense, six conference championships, and reins as TCU's winningest coach in program history. Patterson is deemed a winner who knows how to compete, and will be an excellent leader for Riley's defense.

After the departure of key starters like cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, linebacker Eric Gentry and safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, Patterson firsthand gets to develop USC's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and key transfers brought in from the portal. With plenty of talent all coming together and Patterson's specialty with the 4-2-5 defense, there's hope a defensive mastermind like Patterson can develop a sound defense ahead of next season.

Recommended Articles