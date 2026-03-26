USC’s Makai Lemon to Visit NFL Team With Superstar Quarterback

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs. Each NFL team has up to 30 visits with draft-eligible players and the Chiefs decided to use one of them on Lemon.

Lemon is currently projected to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after his outstanding 2025 season with the Trojans.

Makai Lemon to Visit Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) yells prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

NFL and college football analyst Ryan Fowler reported that Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently have two picks in the first round at No. 9 and No. 29 overall.

Source: USC WR Makai Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs.



Potential option at 9 for GM Brett Veach. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2026

This is new territory for the Chiefs under coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. From 2018-2024, the Chiefs found themselves in at least the AFC Championship game every season. During this stretch, they made the Super Bowl five times, winning three of them. Their draft picks in these seasons have not been this early.

2025 went about as bad as it could have gone. The Chiefs went 6-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. To make matters even worse, star quarterback Patrick Mahouts tore his ACL late in the season and there is not an exact timetable for his return to the field.

The Chiefs wide receiver room is currently led by Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Both of them have missed time due to injury and off the field issues, so drafting a receiver early in the draft could very well be in the cards.

Despite coming off a losing season, there will still be an expecation for the Chiefs to be in Super Bowl contention this season once Mahomes eventually returns from his injury.

Makai Lemon’s NFL Draft Stock

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is the. 14 overall ranked play in the 2026 draft class and projected to be a first round pick. The consensus draft position for Lemon is No. 11 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

The two wide receivers going ahead of Lemon in most mock drafts are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

At the NFL Combine, Lemon measured in at 5-1, 192 pounds. Lemon’s prospect grade according to NFL Next Gen Stats is 6.47, translating to him becoming a “good starter within two years” in the NFL.

His total score at the combine was 85, the third highest out of all wide receivers that participated. His production score of 91 was the highest out of any receiver there.

2025 Biletnikoff Winner

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon played all three of his collegiate seasons with USC from 2023-2025. 2025 was by far his most productive season. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winning for being the best wide receiver in the country. Additionally, he was named First-team All-Big Ten, a Unanimous All-American, and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.