USC’s Makai Lemon to Visit NFL Team With Superstar Quarterback
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USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the Kansas City Chiefs. Each NFL team has up to 30 visits with draft-eligible players and the Chiefs decided to use one of them on Lemon.
Lemon is currently projected to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after his outstanding 2025 season with the Trojans.
Makai Lemon to Visit Kansas City Chiefs
NFL and college football analyst Ryan Fowler reported that Lemon has a 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently have two picks in the first round at No. 9 and No. 29 overall.
This is new territory for the Chiefs under coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. From 2018-2024, the Chiefs found themselves in at least the AFC Championship game every season. During this stretch, they made the Super Bowl five times, winning three of them. Their draft picks in these seasons have not been this early.
2025 went about as bad as it could have gone. The Chiefs went 6-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. To make matters even worse, star quarterback Patrick Mahouts tore his ACL late in the season and there is not an exact timetable for his return to the field.
The Chiefs wide receiver room is currently led by Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Both of them have missed time due to injury and off the field issues, so drafting a receiver early in the draft could very well be in the cards.
Despite coming off a losing season, there will still be an expecation for the Chiefs to be in Super Bowl contention this season once Mahomes eventually returns from his injury.
Makai Lemon’s NFL Draft Stock
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is the. 14 overall ranked play in the 2026 draft class and projected to be a first round pick. The consensus draft position for Lemon is No. 11 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
The two wide receivers going ahead of Lemon in most mock drafts are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
At the NFL Combine, Lemon measured in at 5-1, 192 pounds. Lemon’s prospect grade according to NFL Next Gen Stats is 6.47, translating to him becoming a “good starter within two years” in the NFL.
His total score at the combine was 85, the third highest out of all wide receivers that participated. His production score of 91 was the highest out of any receiver there.
2025 Biletnikoff Winner
Makai Lemon played all three of his collegiate seasons with USC from 2023-2025. 2025 was by far his most productive season. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.
Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winning for being the best wide receiver in the country. Additionally, he was named First-team All-Big Ten, a Unanimous All-American, and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1