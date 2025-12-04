Why USC Trojans Makai Lemon Deserves First Round NFL Draft Grade
The regular season has come to an end, the No. 17 USC Trojans have finished out the year 9-3 prior to the postseason. With the culmination of a regular season rises questions for veterans to declare for the NFL Draft.
For one, when discussing which USC players may declare, wide receiver Makai Lemon is often the first name mentioned. The 5-foot-11 playmaker finished the 2025 season with over 1,000 receiving yards, becoming the first FBS receiver to hit that mark this year.
Makai Lemon, Nation's Best Receiver?
Going into this season, Trojan fans knew they had an elite wide receiver duo Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who both thrive in different areas that create an elite air raid offense under coach Lincoln Riley. However, if there's one thing Lemon has done this season is prove his talent.
This season alone, Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions, 11 touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, numbers that exceeded his 2024 statistics beyond measure. Smith only has 942 receiving yards on 72 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
Lemon has made multiple headlines regarding his future in the league, even seen as up and coming versions of current NFL receivers. Lemon was also named as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the nation's best receiver.
A Los Alamitos, California product, there's one thing for certain when Lemon talks about his one and only school he's ever played for, it's home.
“This is home. You know, it’s in my backyard. I got my family here. Such a great program. I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else,” Lemon told the media in September.
For Riley, Lemon, who also doubles as a punt returner, has simply been the most efficient receiver in the nation.
"I think he's been the most productive receiver in the country this year. It’s just pretty plain and simple, and he's done it against great defensive teams." Riley said on Trojans Live.
High NFL Draft Praise For Lemon
It wasn't hard to figure out that Lemon would be a recurring name in NFL Draft discussions, despite some physical traits Lemon may lack in his size and catch radius. For ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper, his athleticism stands out the most.
"I've spent a lot of time talking about Lemon this fall. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Lemon is the best slot receiver in the class, with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores this season. He attacks the football in the air," Kiper wrote. "Lemon plays fierce football, and he's the kind of player I'd want on my roster."
The Trojans have also been tabbed as "Wide Receiver U," producing some of the NFL's most explosive wide receivers. Notably, Atlanta Falcons Drake London, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison and Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr., to name a few that are taking the league by storm.
Point being, it would not be much of a surprise for Lemon to make an early candidate in the NFL Draft, especially for his 2025 resume.
As previously mentioned, Lemon is joined by another of the nation’s elite receivers, Smith, who is also a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Completing the trio is Arizona State’s Jordan Tyson. According to Kiper, all three have the talent to earn first-round Draft consideration based on their 2025 seasons.
The Trojans still have one more postseason Bowl game to play in, which is still TBA. However, the offseason will be exciting to see which Trojans choose to, most likely, join Lemon in declaring for the NFL Draft.
