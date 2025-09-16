All Trojans

USC Star Receiver Makai Lemon Reveals His Unique Advantage Over Defensive Backs

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon credits his unique football background, playing quarterback and defensive back in high school, for shaping his rise. That versatility has fueled his development into one of college football’s top receivers and a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jalon Dixon

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has become one of the most dangerous playmakers in college football, but his rise to the top of the Trojans’ offense didn’t start the conventional way.

Before becoming the go-to target in Lincoln Riley’s system, Lemon spent his high school years at Los Alamitos playing everywhere on the field — at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That unique foundation, he says, gave him the tools to separate himself on Saturdays and put him in position to hear his name early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Vision, Receiver Results

Though primarily a wide receiver, Lemon saw the game differently because of his quarterback experience.

At Los Alamitos, he logged a handful of pass attempts, including a pair of completions for 67 yards and a touchdown. At USC, he even threw a 39-yard trick-play touchdown in 2024.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears linebacker Dylan Dixson (9) and linebacker Dylan Dixson (9) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That perspective has carried over.

“The coaches trust me that much. So, when the ball comes my way, I just got to capitalize,” Lemon told reporters after practice, explaining that understanding coverages and spacing helps him anticipate what defenses will try to take away.

Defensive Back Instincts at Wide Receiver

Lemon was just as productive on defense in high school, piling up interceptions each season, including four as both a sophomore and junior.

Those reps against receivers are now paying dividends.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“Learning the techniques of a receiver at DB definitely helped. Every time I’m on the field, I just try to take those little techniques, use it to my advantage, so I can have that one up on my opponent,” he said.

That physicality has become a calling card. Through three games of USC’s 2025 season, Lemon has 16 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.4 yards per catch.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eaglesat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His ability to win off the line and beat defensive backs downfield has turned him into the Trojans’ most reliable offensive weapon.

High School Two-Way Star

Lemon’s high school résumé backs it up. Offensively, he caught 69 passes for 1,044 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, he posted 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, he totaled 28 tackles and four interceptions in 2021 and followed with another interception his senior year. He also contributed on special teams, adding over 250 yards in kickoff returns as a senior.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

By the time he graduated, Lemon had over 3,600 career receiving yards, 41 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions across four years.

Those two-way chops made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

From Recruit to USC Star


Lemon was rated a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as No. 13 nationally by ESPN. Staying close to home mattered.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

“This is home. You know, it’s in my backyard. I got my family here. Such a great program. I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else,” Lemon said.

Now, he’s paying it off as USC’s leading receiver, earning a spot among the Big Ten’s Top 25 players entering 2025 and setting himself up for a high draft slot next spring.

NFL Draft Buzz

National outlets are already slotting Lemon near the top of the 2026 class. Pro Football Focus has named him the potential No. 1 wide receiver prospect, citing his polish and explosiveness.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DraftBuzz ranks him as a projected late first-round pick, and ESPN continues to rate him as one of the most complete receivers in college football.

While analysts debate where he might land, Lemon keeps the focus on the work.

“Definitely a lot is God-given talent, but a lot of the hard work that I put in, I just fall back on my training. I feel like that’s most natural,” Lemon said.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon coach Lincoln Riley Big ten football Big ten conference
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after a short gain in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His path from quarterback to defensive back to star receiver wasn’t ordinary — and that’s exactly what makes him so tough to stop.

“Just score, man. I’m not going to let anybody get in my way—feeding my family. I just got to do what I got to do," he said.

