USC Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Reveals What He'll Bring to an NFL Franchise

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is one of two USC players at his position who have the potential to be a star in the NFL, with the other being recent Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon. Similar to Lemon, Lane has had a remarkable career at wide receiver for the Trojans and enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects at his position.

In his three seasons with the Trojans, Lane collected 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. His contributions and talent at the wide receiver position made USC one of the best offenses in college football this past season, as the Trojans finished with a 9-3 overall record in the games that Lane played in.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In his junior season at USC, Lane recorded 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. Lane put his potential NFL talent on display throughout the season with spectacular one-handed grabs and major plays at wide receiver.

Lane looks to put those skills to the test during his NFL Draft Combine workout on Saturday, which is expected to feature Lane, his teammate Lemon, and many of the other talented wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Several potential landing spots in the NFL would suit Lane well, as he recently had an informal meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ahead of his NFL Draft Combine workout, Lane spoke to the media about his potential as a wide receiver in the league and much more.

Ja'Kobi Lane's Most Notable Quotes

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On What He Brings to An NFL Franchise:

“What I bring to any NFL franchise is a great mindset. I’m a team player, always been team first. Being able to be somebody that guys can communicate with and someone that they don’t feel like I’m just pressing the issue, trying to communicate. I’ve always been a person to get to know everybody in the building, whether it's the janitor or the head coach,” said Lane.

His Why For Football Career:

“My mom is my whole why; she’s my whole world. Just being able to know she sacrificed so much to go parent and she tenfold is the reason why I’m here. Being able to not only show that I’m doing this for her, but also my love for the game. I love football more than anything, and being able to focus solely and only on football has been nothing short of a blessing,” said Lane.

On USC's Rivalry With Notre Dame:

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

“It’s one of those things that means everything, being able to compete at a high level with guys like Leonard Moore, guys like Christian Clark, it’s a huge thing. Being able to have that rivalry and sadly it’s not anymore, and it was a blessing to play in the last three years,” said Lane.