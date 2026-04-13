USC's Makai Lemon Earns Promising Ranking Among Rookie Receivers Before NFL Draft

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is projected to be one of the first wide receivers to be taken off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award and projects to be among the best rookie wideouts.

Makai Lemon's Fantasty Projection

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon measured in at 5-11 192 yards at the 2026 NFL Combine. Lemon’s prospect grade from NFL Next Gen Stats was 6.47, which projects him to “become a good starter within two years.” His production score of 91 was ranked No. 1 out of all receivers that participated.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon’s overall ranking is No. 13. His consensus selection is going No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano ranks Lemon as being one of the top rookies in fantasy football for 2026.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Here are Fabiano’s top five fantasy rookie rankings:

1. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back

2. Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

3. Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver

4. Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver

5. Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End

This good company to be in for Lemon.

Love was the superstar running back for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. USC saw up close how good he is when Notre Dame played USC this season. He had 24 carries for 228 yards and one touchdown in Notre Dame's 34-24 win back in October.

Carnell Tate was part of an explosive Ohio State Buckeyes passing attack. He had 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2025..

Jordyn Tyson played for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025. He had 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kenyon Sadiq is the highest ranked tight end on Fabiano's board. He hauled in 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Sadiq was an elite red zone threat for the Ducks. It will be interesting to see how all of their games' transate to the next level. A big factor will be what team ends up drafting them and what system they are in.

Makai Lemon's Biletnikoff Winning Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon signed with USC as a member of their their 2023 high school recruiting class. Lemon was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

He played all three of his collegiate football seasons with USC from 2023-2025. 2025 was his breakout.

As a junior during the 2025 season, Lemon finished top ten in the country all receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (11). Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming the first Trojan to do so since wide receiver Marqise Lee in 2012. The Biletnikoff Award is given to the best wide receiver in college football for that season.

In addition to being named the 2025 Biletnikoff winner, Lemon was also named a 2025 Unanimous All-American and the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.