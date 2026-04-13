USC's Makai Lemon Earns Promising Ranking Among Rookie Receivers Before NFL Draft
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USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is projected to be one of the first wide receivers to be taken off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award and projects to be among the best rookie wideouts.
Makai Lemon's Fantasty Projection
Makai Lemon measured in at 5-11 192 yards at the 2026 NFL Combine. Lemon’s prospect grade from NFL Next Gen Stats was 6.47, which projects him to “become a good starter within two years.” His production score of 91 was ranked No. 1 out of all receivers that participated.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon’s overall ranking is No. 13. His consensus selection is going No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano ranks Lemon as being one of the top rookies in fantasy football for 2026.
Here are Fabiano’s top five fantasy rookie rankings:
1. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back
2. Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver
3. Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver
4. Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver
5. Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End
This good company to be in for Lemon.
Love was the superstar running back for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. USC saw up close how good he is when Notre Dame played USC this season. He had 24 carries for 228 yards and one touchdown in Notre Dame's 34-24 win back in October.
Carnell Tate was part of an explosive Ohio State Buckeyes passing attack. He had 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2025..
Jordyn Tyson played for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025. He had 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kenyon Sadiq is the highest ranked tight end on Fabiano's board. He hauled in 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Sadiq was an elite red zone threat for the Ducks. It will be interesting to see how all of their games' transate to the next level. A big factor will be what team ends up drafting them and what system they are in.
Makai Lemon's Biletnikoff Winning Season
Makai Lemon signed with USC as a member of their their 2023 high school recruiting class. Lemon was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.
He played all three of his collegiate football seasons with USC from 2023-2025. 2025 was his breakout.
As a junior during the 2025 season, Lemon finished top ten in the country all receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (11). Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming the first Trojan to do so since wide receiver Marqise Lee in 2012. The Biletnikoff Award is given to the best wide receiver in college football for that season.
In addition to being named the 2025 Biletnikoff winner, Lemon was also named a 2025 Unanimous All-American and the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1