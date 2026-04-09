NFL Mock Drafts Divided on USC Star Makai Lemon's Landing Spot

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has an opportunity to be selected early in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The only question is which team will select Lemon.

Below is where Lemon ranks as a prospect and some projected landing spots in recent NFL Mock Drafts.

Wide Receiver Makai Lemon’s Class Rankings

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Throughout the draft process, Lemon has been consistently ranked as one of the top receivers in this draft, and there is one analyst in particular who likes what Lemon could bring to the NFL.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI did an NFL Draft Top 100 prospects rankings where he ranked Lemon as the 12th overall prospect in his NFL Draft, citing his strengths of separation, quickness, route running, ball skills, and after-the-catch ability as his best traits, which have led him to his success.

In his wide receiver position rankings, Melo ranked Lemon as the second-best receiver available in the draft. Lemon has drawn comparisons based on his size and traits to players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The success of Smith-Njigba and St. Brown demonstrates that size and athleticism are not what determine a receiver prospect. The ability to be productive does, and Lemon has the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.

Mock Draft Projections

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As far as mock drafts go, Lemon has been projected to go to a few places, but the one constant is that Lemon is a first-round talent. However, the closer the draft gets, all the signs seem to point to one destination in particular.

In addition to the rankings, Melo also did an NFL Mock Draft where he had Lemon selected by the Los Angeles Rams at the 13th overall pick. With the Rams, Lemon could fit right in as a complement to the passing game, which includes wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The toughness and versatility Lemon displays are consistent with what Los Angeles wants in their receivers, and could allow Lemon to have a very productive career in the NFL if LA decides to use their first-round pick to add Lemon to their roster.

Additional draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, in addition to NFL insider Peter Schrager, have also mocked Lemon to the Rams.

It is not just the schematic fit for Lemon that these analysts like. It is also the idea that after 2026, the future of Adams is uncertain, and the opportunity to bolster the receiver room for the long-term with a player like Lemon could be too good to pass up.

Wide Receiver Makai Lemon’s Versatility

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon is not a player who has one ability or a limited skillset. He has great versatility all across the route tree and as a skill player in multiple ways.

During the 2025 season, Lemon showed he has the talent to create explosive plays underneath with great after-the-catch ability, which became a great weapon for the Trojans. Lemon also added a physicality to win on contested catches in areas like the red zone to get USC a big play when the Trojans needed it most.

Last season, it became clear that Lemon was one of the best receivers in the nation when he was awarded the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver. His production matched that designation as he totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and averaged 14.6 yards per catch.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After putting up a stat line like that in 2025, there was little doubt that Lemon was one of the nation's best receivers, but his skill in other areas provided even more value to the USC offense.

Not only was Lemon a great receiver at USC, but he was also able to add value as a gadget player for coach Lincoln Riley. Against the Oregon Ducks, Riley drew up a trick play where Lemon threw a pass, and it was a major play as it kept the Trojans in the game for an extended period of time.

Leomon was not just limited to the air. He was also an option as a rusher. In 2025, Lemon had two rushing touchdowns on nine attempts for USC, which gave opposing defenses another element to prepare for against the Trojans.