The 2026 NFL draft is considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there are still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.

One player who should make an immediate impact is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he has been mocked as high as the fourth overall pick by the Titans. He is also easily the top player in most fantasy rankings. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson follow Love as potential top-five fantasy rookies.

The remaining running backs, wide receivers and tight ends ranked in the top 10 at their position will see their values rise or fall based on their eventual NFL landing spots. For example, any running back who ends up in Seattle will see their fantasy stock rise. The same holds true for any high-end wide receiver who lands in Cleveland or Miami.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position has just one player, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who is considered a potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins, assuming he is drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders (which appears to be a foregone conclusion).

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Fantasy Rookie Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Age 1 Jeremiyah Love RB1 ND 20 2 Carnell Tate WR1 OSU 21 3 Makai Lemon WR2 USC 21 4 Jordyn Tyson WR3 ASU 21 5 Kenyon Sadiq TE1 ORE 21 6 KC Concepcion WR4 TAMU 21 7 Denzel Boston WR5 WAS 22 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR6 IND 22 9 Jadarian Price RB2 ND 22 10 Jonah Coleman RB3 WAS 22 11 Mike Washington Jr. RB4 ARK 22 12 Eli Stowers TE2 VAN 23 13 Fernando Mendoza QB1 IND 22 14 Emmett Johnson RB5 NEB 22 15 Nicholas Singleton RB6 PSU 22 16 Chris Brazzell II WR7 TEN 22 17 Kaytron Allen RB7 PSU 23 18 Antonio Williams WR8 CLE 21 19 Chris Bell WR9 LOU 21 20 Elijah Sarratt WR10 IND 22 21 Zachariah Branch WR11 UGA 22 22 Ty Simpson QB2 ALA 23 23 Germie Bernard WR12 ALA 22 24 Ja'Kobi Lane WR13 IND 21 25 Malachi Fields WR14 NDST 23 26 Seth McGowan RB8 KU 24 27 Max Klare TE3 OSU 22 28 Ted Hurst WR15 GSU 22 29 Demond Claiborne RB9 WFU 22 30 J'Mari Taylor RB10 UVA 24 31 Skyler Bell WR16 UCONN 23 32 Bryce Lance WR17 NDST 23 33 Le'Veon Moss RB11 TAMU 23 34 Noah Whittington RB12 ORE 24 35 Roman Hemby RB13 IND 23 36 Michael Trigg TE4 BAY 23 37 Garrett Nussmeier QB3 LSU 24 38 Justin Joly TE5 NCST 21 39 Jamarion Miller RB14 ALA 22 40 Drew Allar QB4 PSU 22 41 Robert Henry Jr. RB15 UTSA 24 42 Deion Burks WR18 OKL 23 43 Carson Beck QB5 MIA 23 44 Desmond Reid RB16 PIT 21 45 Brenen Thompson WR19 MSU 22 46 De'Zhaun Stribling WR20 MISS 21 47 Jaydn Ott RB17 OKL 23 48 Sam Roush TE6 STAN 22 49 Kaelon Black RB18 IND 24 50 Jack Endries TE7 ND 22

More NFL from Sports Illustrated