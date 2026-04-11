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NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Top 50 Rankings

USC WR Makai Lemon has top-five potential, but Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love stands out as the rookie with the highest fantasy upside in 2026.
Michael Fabiano|
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon projects as one of the top 15-20 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon projects as one of the top 15-20 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL draft is considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there are still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters. 

One player who should make an immediate impact is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he has been mocked as high as the fourth overall pick by the Titans. He is also easily the top player in most fantasy rankings. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson follow Love as potential top-five fantasy rookies. 

The remaining running backs, wide receivers and tight ends ranked in the top 10 at their position will see their values rise or fall based on their eventual NFL landing spots. For example, any running back who ends up in Seattle will see their fantasy stock rise. The same holds true for any high-end wide receiver who lands in Cleveland or Miami.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position has just one player, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who is considered a potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins, assuming he is drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders (which appears to be a foregone conclusion). 

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

All Positions: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

2026 Fantasy Rookie Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Age

1

Jeremiyah Love

RB1

ND

20

2

Carnell Tate

WR1

OSU

21

3

Makai Lemon

WR2

USC

21

4

Jordyn Tyson

WR3

ASU

21

5

Kenyon Sadiq

TE1

ORE

21

6

KC Concepcion

WR4

TAMU

21

7

Denzel Boston

WR5

WAS

22

8

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR6

IND

22

9

Jadarian Price

RB2

ND

22

10

Jonah Coleman

RB3

WAS

22

11

Mike Washington Jr.

RB4

ARK

22

12

Eli Stowers

TE2

VAN

23

13

Fernando Mendoza

QB1

IND

22

14

Emmett Johnson

RB5

NEB

22

15

Nicholas Singleton

RB6

PSU

22

16

Chris Brazzell II

WR7

TEN

22

17

Kaytron Allen

RB7

PSU

23

18

Antonio Williams

WR8

CLE

21

19

Chris Bell

WR9

LOU

21

20

Elijah Sarratt

WR10

IND

22

21

Zachariah Branch

WR11

UGA

22

22

Ty Simpson

QB2

ALA

23

23

Germie Bernard

WR12

ALA

22

24

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR13

IND

21

25

Malachi Fields

WR14

NDST

23

26

Seth McGowan

RB8

KU

24

27

Max Klare

TE3

OSU

22

28

Ted Hurst

WR15

GSU

22

29

Demond Claiborne

RB9

WFU

22

30

J'Mari Taylor

RB10

UVA

24

31

Skyler Bell

WR16

UCONN

23

32

Bryce Lance

WR17

NDST

23

33

Le'Veon Moss

RB11

TAMU

23

34

Noah Whittington

RB12

ORE

24

35

Roman Hemby

RB13

IND

23

36

Michael Trigg

TE4

BAY

23

37

Garrett Nussmeier

QB3

LSU

24

38

Justin Joly

TE5

NCST

21

39

Jamarion Miller

RB14

ALA

22

40

Drew Allar

QB4

PSU

22

41

Robert Henry Jr.

RB15

UTSA

24

42

Deion Burks

WR18

OKL

23

43

Carson Beck

QB5

MIA

23

44

Desmond Reid

RB16

PIT

21

45

Brenen Thompson

WR19

MSU

22

46

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR20

MISS

21

47

Jaydn Ott

RB17

OKL

23

48

Sam Roush

TE6

STAN

22

49

Kaelon Black

RB18

IND

24

50

Jack Endries

TE7

ND

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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