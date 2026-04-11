NFL Draft Fantasy Rookie Top 50 Rankings
The 2026 NFL draft is considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there are still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.
One player who should make an immediate impact is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he has been mocked as high as the fourth overall pick by the Titans. He is also easily the top player in most fantasy rankings. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson follow Love as potential top-five fantasy rookies.
The remaining running backs, wide receivers and tight ends ranked in the top 10 at their position will see their values rise or fall based on their eventual NFL landing spots. For example, any running back who ends up in Seattle will see their fantasy stock rise. The same holds true for any high-end wide receiver who lands in Cleveland or Miami.
Meanwhile, the quarterback position has just one player, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who is considered a potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins, assuming he is drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders (which appears to be a foregone conclusion).
Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies heading into the 2026 NFL draft.
All Positions: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends
2026 Fantasy Rookie Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Age
1
Jeremiyah Love
RB1
ND
20
2
Carnell Tate
WR1
OSU
21
3
Makai Lemon
WR2
USC
21
4
Jordyn Tyson
WR3
ASU
21
5
Kenyon Sadiq
TE1
ORE
21
6
KC Concepcion
WR4
TAMU
21
7
Denzel Boston
WR5
WAS
22
8
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR6
IND
22
9
Jadarian Price
RB2
ND
22
10
Jonah Coleman
RB3
WAS
22
11
Mike Washington Jr.
RB4
ARK
22
12
Eli Stowers
TE2
VAN
23
13
Fernando Mendoza
QB1
IND
22
14
Emmett Johnson
RB5
NEB
22
15
Nicholas Singleton
RB6
PSU
22
16
Chris Brazzell II
WR7
TEN
22
17
Kaytron Allen
RB7
PSU
23
18
Antonio Williams
WR8
CLE
21
19
Chris Bell
WR9
LOU
21
20
Elijah Sarratt
WR10
IND
22
21
Zachariah Branch
WR11
UGA
22
22
Ty Simpson
QB2
ALA
23
23
Germie Bernard
WR12
ALA
22
24
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR13
IND
21
25
Malachi Fields
WR14
NDST
23
26
Seth McGowan
RB8
KU
24
27
Max Klare
TE3
OSU
22
28
Ted Hurst
WR15
GSU
22
29
Demond Claiborne
RB9
WFU
22
30
J'Mari Taylor
RB10
UVA
24
31
Skyler Bell
WR16
UCONN
23
32
Bryce Lance
WR17
NDST
23
33
Le'Veon Moss
RB11
TAMU
23
34
Noah Whittington
RB12
ORE
24
35
Roman Hemby
RB13
IND
23
36
Michael Trigg
TE4
BAY
23
37
Garrett Nussmeier
QB3
LSU
24
38
Justin Joly
TE5
NCST
21
39
Jamarion Miller
RB14
ALA
22
40
Drew Allar
QB4
PSU
22
41
Robert Henry Jr.
RB15
UTSA
24
42
Deion Burks
WR18
OKL
23
43
Carson Beck
QB5
MIA
23
44
Desmond Reid
RB16
PIT
21
45
Brenen Thompson
WR19
MSU
22
46
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR20
MISS
21
47
Jaydn Ott
RB17
OKL
23
48
Sam Roush
TE6
STAN
22
49
Kaelon Black
RB18
IND
24
50
Jack Endries
TE7
ND
22
More NFL from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano