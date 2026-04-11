USC Star Receiver Makai Lemon Reveals 2026 NFL Draft Plans

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, it is always interesting to see which prospects decide to participate in the draft in person and which prospects decide to view the draft at home.

One of the USC Trojan's top prospects has made his decision.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon Will Be In Pittsburgh

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon will be in person for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month.

In addition to Lemon, 15 of the other top NFL prospects have decided they will be in person for the NFL draft as well. This includes two of the top wide receivers in the draft, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

Here are the 16 prospects who will be at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/xo28ayTvad — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2026

Throughout the NFL Draft process, Lemon, Tyson, and Tate have been viewed as the top three receivers by a decent margin. Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI has each of them ranked in the top 20 of his NFL Draft prospects.

Each of these three receivers have their own skill set, but Lemon is definitely different from Tate and Tyson. Based on his frame, Lemon functions more as a slot receiver, whereas Tate and Tyson project to be receivers on the outside.

This potentially gives Lemon an advantage and an opportunity to be the first receiver off the board. His value as the top slot receiver in this draft could be something that several NFL teams cannot afford to pass up.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eaglesat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Production

Even though Lemon functions as more of a slot receiver, he asserted himself as the Trojans top receiver and his production demonstrates that at an elite level.

The 2025 season was lemon’s best season yet as he totaled 79 receptions for 1156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and averaged 14.6 yards per reception. Lemon’s, consistency and reliability for quarterback Jaden Maiava was critical for USC’s offense and at several points in the season it seemed no one could cover Lemon one-on-one.

Lemon’s campaign last season, was arguably one of the best in the nation which helped him to garner significant national attention as the season came to a close.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) defends during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Best Performance

One of Lemon's best games came when the Trojans needed it most on the road against Illinois where the Trojans had to come back and they would not have been able to do so without Lemon.

Against the Illini, Lemon totaled 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the fourth quarter lemon became unguardable and his connection with Maiava was a sight to see. Both of Lemon’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter to eventually give USC the lead before Illinois marched down to win the game.

While the Trojans ultimately came up short in this game, Lemon showed his ability to completely take over a game and become an unstoppable force on the outside. It is very rare to see that in a slot receiver, and with Lemon’s physicality, consistency, and toughness, there is a great chance his skill set could translate to the NFL level.