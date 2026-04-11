USC Star Receiver Makai Lemon Reveals 2026 NFL Draft Plans
With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, it is always interesting to see which prospects decide to participate in the draft in person and which prospects decide to view the draft at home.
One of the USC Trojan's top prospects has made his decision.
Makai Lemon Will Be In Pittsburgh
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon will be in person for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month.
In addition to Lemon, 15 of the other top NFL prospects have decided they will be in person for the NFL draft as well. This includes two of the top wide receivers in the draft, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.
Throughout the NFL Draft process, Lemon, Tyson, and Tate have been viewed as the top three receivers by a decent margin. Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI has each of them ranked in the top 20 of his NFL Draft prospects.
Each of these three receivers have their own skill set, but Lemon is definitely different from Tate and Tyson. Based on his frame, Lemon functions more as a slot receiver, whereas Tate and Tyson project to be receivers on the outside.
This potentially gives Lemon an advantage and an opportunity to be the first receiver off the board. His value as the top slot receiver in this draft could be something that several NFL teams cannot afford to pass up.
Makai Lemon’s Production
Even though Lemon functions as more of a slot receiver, he asserted himself as the Trojans top receiver and his production demonstrates that at an elite level.
The 2025 season was lemon’s best season yet as he totaled 79 receptions for 1156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and averaged 14.6 yards per reception. Lemon’s, consistency and reliability for quarterback Jaden Maiava was critical for USC’s offense and at several points in the season it seemed no one could cover Lemon one-on-one.
Lemon’s campaign last season, was arguably one of the best in the nation which helped him to garner significant national attention as the season came to a close.
Makai Lemon’s Best Performance
One of Lemon's best games came when the Trojans needed it most on the road against Illinois where the Trojans had to come back and they would not have been able to do so without Lemon.
Against the Illini, Lemon totaled 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the fourth quarter lemon became unguardable and his connection with Maiava was a sight to see. Both of Lemon’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter to eventually give USC the lead before Illinois marched down to win the game.
While the Trojans ultimately came up short in this game, Lemon showed his ability to completely take over a game and become an unstoppable force on the outside. It is very rare to see that in a slot receiver, and with Lemon’s physicality, consistency, and toughness, there is a great chance his skill set could translate to the NFL level.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94