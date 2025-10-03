Where USC's Makai Lemon Ranks Among College Football's Best Wide Receivers
Through five games of the college football season, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has made a case as one of the wide receivers in the country.
Despite the 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 5, Lemon was sensational for USC, collecting 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores came in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Trojans to rally from a 14-point deficit.
Where Does Lemon Rank Among College Football's Best Wide Receivers?
Lemon has become a reliable option for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, as the two have built a connection that will benefit the Trojans' offense for the rest of the season. With Lemon being considered one of the best wide receivers in the country, USC coach Lincoln Riley gave his take on where he stands among the other top players at his position.
"I don't rank 'em while they play for me, but he's playng good ball for us right now," Riley said. "I mean his versatility and consistency really stands out to me in the way that he's playing."
In five games this season, Lemon has recorded 100 receiving yards or more in three of them. Lemon's season high in receiving came against Georgia Southern in week 2, where he made four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
How Riley and USC Plan to Use Lemon Moving Forward
Entering week 6, Lemon leads the country in receiving with 589 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 16.8 yards per catch. As Lemon continues to showcase his talents at wide receiver, USC is starting to decide how to use him best in games.
"He's a guy that we feel like can do a lot of different things well on the field and that allows us to use him in different areas and be creative and try to get him in situations where we feel like the advantage is going to be ours," Riley said. "He's improving. He works hard out here at his craft; football's important to him. And he just keeps getting better and better, and I think our confidence in him just keeps growing as well."
Upcoming Three Game Stretch For USC
Lemon's contributions on offense will be significant for USC moving forward after the bye week. USC's next three games include two matchups against ranked opponents, including No. 20 Michigan at home on Oct. 11 and No. 21 Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 18.
USC will also play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1 in Lincoln after their second bye week.
Not only are these three games crucial to USC's season, but they also present the perfect opportunity for Lemon to have a stellar performance, like he did against Illinois on Saturday. The Trojans are hoping that another impressive performance by Lemon will, this time, result in a win.