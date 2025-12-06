USC Trojans' Bowl Game Revealed Against Big 12 Opponent

The No. 16 USC Trojans enter bowl season with a 9-3 record and aim to reach 10 wins for the second time in the last four years under coach Lincoln Riley. With bowl matchups to be released on Sunday, in addition to the College Football Playoff bracket, USC is scheduled to play the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio.

It will be USC's first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Surprising Opponent in the Alamo Bowl for USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for which Big 12 team the Trojans would play, bowl projections by both ESPN and CBS Sports had had the Trojans playing either Houston or No. 11 BYU in the Alamo Bowl. As a result, the TCU matchup is somewhat of a surprise.

MORE: USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

MORE: What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

MORE: Why USC Fans Won't Like Trojans' New Projected Bowl Game Matchup

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In four seasons under Riley, the Trojans have a 2-1 bowl record, with their last two wins coming against Louisville (2023) and Texas A&M (2024). Riley’s one loss came in his first season, as the Caleb Williams-led Trojans fell 46-45 to the Tulane Green Wave in a Cotton Bowl thriller.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the potential for two high-powered offenses facing off in the Alamo Bowl, defense could play a crucial role in the game. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and star wide receiver Makai Lemon will aim to finish off the 2025 season with a bowl victory.

What Finishing the Season With a Bowl Win Mean For USC?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

With USC aiming to finish the season on a high note and reach 10 wins, securing a victory in a bowl game is crucial for the Trojans' long-term future. With high expectations entering next season with the No. 1 2026 recruiting class coming in, capping off the year with 10 wins and a bowl game victory will give the Trojans momentum heading into the offseason.

USC fell just short of reaching the CFP with three losses on the road to Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 10 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22). All three games on the road were in the Trojans' grasp, but self-inflicted mistakes and turnovers led to their defeat.

Many USC fans are disappointed that the Trojans fell short of reaching the playoff, which is another reason why ending the season with a bowl win will not only satisfy fans but cap off a year in which the program took a step in the right direction under Riley.

Recommended Articles