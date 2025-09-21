Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State
The USC Trojans defeated the Michigan State Spartans by a final score of 45-31 to improve their record this season to 4-0. Makai Lemon was the player of the game for USC..
Makai Lemon Earns Trojans MVP in Win Over Michigan State
There were a lot of Trojans players on the offensive side of the ball that had MVP worthy appearances in USC’s win. However, this award can only go to one player and it will go to the one who found himself in the end zone from a receiving and rushing touchdown. That would be wide receiver Makai Lemon.
Makai Lemon Earns MVP for USC
Makai Lemon led the Trojans in receptions and receiving yards in their win over Michigan State. He had eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Lemon also had two carries for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Lemon was quarterback Jayden Maiava’s go-to target all game. Nobody else on the Trojans had more than two receptions.
This was in part due to the absence of wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane was listed as out for the game with an injury that has yet to be disclosed. Lane and Lemon make up a top notch one-two punch for the USC aerial attack.
Lemon stepped up big time and the Trojans offense didn’t skip a beat.
MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game
A Balanced Trojans Offense
As it has for much of this season, the USC run game had a day. This ground attack was led by Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
Jordan had 18 carries for 157 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. When it wasn’t Jordan, there was Sanders who had 13 carries for 84 yards. This was good for an average of 6,5 yards per carry.
Even quarterback Jayden Maiava got in on the action on the ground with four carries for 31 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Maiava went 20/26 passing for 234 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has to love what he is seeing on this side of the ball. So far this season, USC's offense has averaged 52.5 points so far this season. With Maiava under center, USC's offense has looked closer to the fireworks show that it was when they had Caleb Williams.