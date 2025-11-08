USC Star Makai Lemon Teams Up With Big Ten Rival in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets spent the trade deadline retooling for the future, moving defensive stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for premium draft capital. The result is four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft—and an ESPN mock draft that imagines an entirely new offensive core.
At No. 4 overall, ESPN projects the Jets to select Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, one of college football’s most efficient passers. Later in the round, with the No. 30 pick acquired from Indianapolis, they add USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon, one of the nation’s most polished route runners.
Lemon Gives New York a Needed Offensive Identity
The Jets’ offensive production has been stagnant through seven games, ranking last in the NFL in passing yards (1,252) and near the bottom in touchdowns (nine). Garrett Wilson leads the team with 56 receptions for 395 yards, while tight end Mason Taylor is the next closest target with 29 catches for 292 yards. No other wide receiver has topped 200 yards.
ESPN’s analysis highlighted why Lemon would fill that void:
“The Jets have needed a running mate for Garrett Wilson at wide receiver. Lemon might not have the game-breaking speed, but his route running is incredibly efficient, and his hands are some of the best in the entire country. He has 776 yards in eight games.”
Lemon’s consistency has been his defining trait this season. Through nine games, he’s totaled 61 catches for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also added 144 punt return yards and a rushing touchdown, showing the versatility that has made him one of USC’s most dependable offensive weapons.
A Big Ten Reunion with Major Playoff Implications
Before any potential NFL pairing, Moore and Lemon will share the fielding just a few weeks in a Big Ten showdown that could carry College Football Playoff implications. Oregon’s offense, led by Moore, ranks among the most efficient in the country. He’s completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,772 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, maintaining a 165.5 passer rating and 72.2 QBR through eight games.
That matchup will showcase two of the conference’s most dynamic playmakers—one guiding Oregon’s playoff push, the other headlining USC’s offensive attack. And if ESPN’s projection plays out, it could also serve as a preview of a long-term connection at the next level.
For USC fans, it’s reassuring to see a potential fit that mirrors past Trojan success stories. Amon-Ra St. Brown immediately thrived alongside Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has grown into a focal point next to second-year receiver Michael Penix Jr.
Makai Lemon could be next with Dante Moore in New York—a young, balanced quarterback-receiver tandem capable of stabilizing a franchise still searching for offensive direction.
If the board falls this way in April, Lemon won’t just be catching passes from a familiar name—he’ll be joining one of the league’s most intriguing rebuilding projects with a quarterback who already speaks his football language.