USC Making Ticket Push For Highly-Anticipated Ohio State Game

The USC Trojans have an epic showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes happening on Halloween night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The official USC football account is making a ticket push, posting the link on their X account where fans can buy tickets to the game.

They will only be availible for a limited time.

USC Making Ticket Push For Ohio State Game

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When USC and Ohio State kick off on Oct. 31, it will mark the first time the Buckeyes have paid visit to the Coliseum since 2008. USC won this game by a final score of 35-3. Since then, the two teams have faced off twice, with Ohio State winning in Columbus in 2009 and in the Cotton Bowl in 2017.

They have played a total of 24 times. USC leads the all-time-series 13-10-1. This year will be their first matchup as Big Ten foes.

“For the first tine since 2008, Ohio State is coming to the Coliseum,” the USC football account posted on X. “Your ticket in *with a link attached to the ticket site*…48 hours or less to buy.”

For the first time since 2008, Ohio State is coming to the Coliseum.



Your ticket in: https://t.co/xiuq8COqoB



48 hours or less to buy ⏳ pic.twitter.com/8gHL5JY1OB — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 9, 2026

Ohio State is a premier program in college football, not only historically but also in recent years. The Buckeyes year in and year out find themselves in the national title race, with elite recruiting classes, and having countless players of theirs selected in the NFL Draft. They won the national championship two seasons ago.

Ohio State is among the biggest draws in the whole country and tickets will likely sell quickly.

USC went undefeated in front of their home fans at the Coliseum in 2025 with a record of 7-0.

USC’s Loaded 2026 Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC has an extremely difficult conference schedule in 2026. After a friendly slate of three non-power conference teams at home to open up the year, USC will go on a cross-country flight to New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

USC will have to fly all the way back across the country and get ready for their home against the Oregon Ducks the following week on Sept. 26. Oregon has had ownage over USC of late, and has beaten the Trojans four straight times including last season’s regular season game at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon coming to town in late September could set the tone for the entire Trojans 2026 season. The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons.

USC will have a road test a couple weeks later against the Penn State Nittany Lions. It’s a new era of Penn State football under new coach Matt Campbell. He’ll hope to use the Penn State crowd to his team’s advantage against the Trojans.

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After USC’s home game against Ohio State, they will have a bye week before going on the road to face the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana, like Ohio State, has not yet played USC since the Trojans joined the Big Ten conference starting in the 2024 season.

For USC to make the playoff for the first time in program history, they’re going to have to find a way to win at least a handful of these difficult games.

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