USC Awaits Clarity on Mark Bowman, Jide Abasiri Injuries Ahead of Wisconsin

The No. 16 USC Trojans have their sights set on their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history as they enter the final five-game stretch of the season that includes three matchups against currently top-10 ranked teams.

The Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten), after their first bye week, will face another road test against the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) in a primetime clash at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the opportunity to boost their CFP chances, the Trojans hope to have these key players available on Saturday against the Badgers. Here’a look at the Trojans' latest injuries ahead of their road matchup against the Badgers, according to Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report.

USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Injury Report

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

Questionable

TE Mark Bowman

WR Luc Weaver

DT Jide Abasiri

Probable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

LB Jadyn Walker

Analysis of First Initial Availability Report

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bye week gave key USC players like tight end Mark Bowman and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri a chance to rest from their injuries, so the fact that they're still questionable isn't surprising. USC fans, however, hope both are available for Saturday's game against the Badgers, as they've been key contributors this season.

The former five-star Mater Dei tight end has shown promise in his freshman season with the Trojans, recording 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Bowman's best performance came in the Trojans' 49-30 home win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, where he finished with six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Bowman has missed the Trojans' last two games with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri also continues to be the heart and soul of the Trojans' defensive line, and having him available for a pivotal road game will be key for USC's defense. Abasiri only played one snap in the win over Penn State after being questionable with a leg injury.

Jayden Maiava Looking to Build Off Strong Start to Season

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been as good as any quarterback in the country this season. In his second season as the Trojans' full-time starting signal caller, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing and is second overall behind Oregon State Beavers quarterback Braden Atkinson with 2,045 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Maiava’s consistency and overall talent made him one of the best in the game. Maiava has also earned the respect of several Big Ten coaches. Badgers coach Luke Fickell is one of those coaches who has admired Maiava’s talent.

“They [USC] have thrown the ball exceptionally well, and I don’t know that would surprise you. I think they’ve got a hell of a combination. He [Maiava] does a great job. I think that they’re unique in their run game. It’s not like you can fall asleep on the run game,” Fickell said.

“That’s where I think they get so many people to have to be able to handle a lot of the counter plays that they have and run really well, but his connection with the wideouts and his ability to move in the pocket, his ability to even create not maybe run as much when he creates, but always keep his eyes downfield. He’s got a lot of trust in the wideouts, and for a good reason.”

“So I think there’s a great combination of him with his ability to throw the football, but also the combination of his ability to extend plays and a really talented receiver group,” Fickell continued.

With the Trojans set to face a hostile environment at Camp Randall against the Badgers, Maiava looks to replicate his performance in the whiteout at Penn State on Oct. 10. In a win that Riley called one of his favorites as a coach, Maiava led the way, throwing for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 33 passes in the Trojans' 31-23 win over the Nittany Lions.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley is coming off a career game against the Nittany Lions, and Maiava will look to connect with him and several players in a USC wide receiver room stacked from top to bottom, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tanook Hines. Mosley recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Nittany Lions.

While their upcoming games against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 9 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28) will be the key games that will decide their CFP chances, the Trojans can't afford to overlook a Badgers team that has shown promise this season.

The Badgers have a history of knocking off top-25 teams at home and they look to do it on Saturday night agaisnt the Trojans. Despite their struggles last season, the Badgers knocked of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Washington Huskies, who were both ranked when they played them at home.

Kickoff Time and Betting Odds

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time, the Trojans enter another primetime road game as favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Trojans as three-point favorites over the Badgers on Saturday night in Madison. The over/under line is 49.5 points.

The Trojans are 2-5 against the spread this season, covering it in wins against the Fresno State Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions. The kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium between the Trojans and Badgers is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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