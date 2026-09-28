USC, Michigan, Penn State Losses Fuel Big Ten Power Ranking Shake-Up

Big Ten football is in full swing as all conference teams have begun conference play.

If Week 3 seemed a little quieter, frankly, Week 4 brought a lot to the table. There was a lot of movement in the Big Ten power rankings this week thanks to some big outcomes.

No. 15 Oregon went into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and handed the No. 18 USC Trojans yet another loss. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was stretchered off after a targeting penalty on USC’s Desman Stephens II, ultimately leading to a stellar game by Nebraska transfer and backup Dylan Raiola.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) runs the ball against USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big House was left in utter disbelief as No. 14 Iowa marched down the field late in the game and sealed it with a walk-off touchdown win against Michigan.

Defending national champions No. 6 Indiana got a huge wake-up call in their Big Ten opener against an upcoming Northwestern team. No. 23 UCLA makes it into the latest AP Top 25 poll thanks to their big win over Mayland.

Here is the Big Ten power rankings after Week 4:

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 4:

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) and defensive back John Nestor (17) celebrate following a play against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Purdue Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

16. Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

15. Maryland Terrapins (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

14. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

13. Northwestern Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

12. Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Top 10

10. USC Trojans

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts after running for a one-yard touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Result: 41-27 loss vs. Oregon

Record: 3-1, 0-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 5

Yet another chapter in this whirlwind saga between coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon coach Dan Lanning, and what a game it was. Riley and the Trojans were hoping this was the year they could take advantage of an Oregon team that had already received a major blow with an early loss and couldn’t afford a second one.

But that wasn’t the case – again. To add fuel to the flame, USC linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder against a sliding Ducks quarterback, Dante Moore, causing him to be ejected on a targeting call as Moore was transported to LA General Medical Center. In came Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, and the USC defense disappointed – again.

Raiola tore apart the defense with 289 passing yards in nearly three quarters of action. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had some success passing the ball with 326 yards, but he and the Trojans fell behind in the score in the second half. Frankly, USC’s future remains unclear as they still have an uphill battle with their upcoming games.

9. Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Result: 24-20 win at Penn State

Record: 3-1, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 12

What a finish by the Wisconsin Badgers. After falling behind 17-0, the Badgers looked like they were well on their way to their second loss. But somehow, someway, coach Luke Fickell drew up a late game plan that eventually led to a come-from-behind win on the road in Happy Valley.

It wasn’t all perfect. Quarterback Colton Joseph struggled with passing the ball, throwing three interceptions. Yet, Joseph managed to pull together a necessary final drive to lead the Badgers to victory that culminated in a 72-yard touchdown pass.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Result: 24-20 loss vs. Wisconsin

Record: 3-1, 0-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 4

Speaking of Penn State, it’s quite unfathomable that it lost this game in the first place. Not only did the Nittany Lions cough up a 17-point lead, but they also had some serious struggles in the fourth quarter that led to absolutely nothing. This team shows promise, but there are a few patches needed for the sluggish performance they just had against the Badgers.



7. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (13) runs through a hole during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Result: 31-13 win at Michigan State

Record: 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 9

It was a comfortable win for the Cornhuskers in East Lansing. Quarterback Anthony Colandera had a great game, passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Nebraska’s running game had a pair of its own. The defense, meanwhile, picked up six sacks and forced three turnovers.

6. Michigan Wolverines

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: 20-19 loss vs. Iowa

Record: 3-1, 0-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 3

It was a tough battle in Ann Arbor between Iowa and Michigan. Quarterback Bryce Underwood had a solid night, passing for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But the Wolverines just couldn’t find a way to seal the game. The Hawkeyes missed a field goal with over two minutes to go in the fourth, and Michigan failed to run the clock down.

5. UCLA Bruins

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) gets past Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) to return an interception for a touchdown in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: win at Maryland

Record: 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 8

Wake up, USC, because the UCLA Bruins might just be the biggest threat in the neighborhood. That’s certainly what coach Bob Chesney has turned UCLA into, so far. The Bruins went on the road to face off against Maryland in their Big Ten opener and, well, it was fireworks all around.

The Bruin defense came away with four interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is slowly developing in Chesney’s system, but it’s the running game – yet again – that led UCLA to victory. Running back Wayne Knight broke out with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They head into a very important BYE week to prepare for a trip to Eugene to face a hot Oregon squad.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (2) reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: 20-19 win at Michigan

Record: 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 7

The Hawkeyes walked into a soaring Michigan Stadium and left as victors. It was a game that solidified quarterback Hank Brown’s passing abilities after Iowa’s running game struggled to find its footing. Brown managed to drive the Hawkeyes late in the fourth into the red zone and got the walk-off touchdown to receiver Reece Vander Zee with two seconds on the clock.

Iowa will have its biggest test yet next week against No. 5 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium. Hopefully, its running game will make its presence felt against a tough Buckeyes defense.

3. Oregon Ducks

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: 41-27 win at USC

Record: 3-1, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 6

It was an emotional and physical game for Lanning and his Oregon team. Despite losing Moore to that horrid injury, Raiola finished the job with nearly 300 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. The Ducks also managed to run the ball well, with running back Dierre Hill Jr. finding the end zone twice.

The Ducks desperately needed this win to stay in the loop for a College Football Playoff contention, and they managed to do that. Against all odds, Lanning and his team found success and added a fifth consecutive win against the Trojans. Like UCLA, Oregon has a bye week before welcoming the Bruins into Autzen Stadium.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: 29-23 win vs. Northwestern

Record: 4-0,1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 1

Bloomington got quite a scare Friday night at the hands of Northwestern. The Wildcats looked like they were well on their way to an unlikely upset against the defending champs. But quarterback Josh Hoover found the end zone with under two minutes to go in the fourth. The Hoosiers, despite allowing a late field goal, managed to recover a decisive onside kick that could’ve sparked trouble.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 4 Matchup: 42-19 win vs. Illinois

Record: 3-1,1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 2

Ohio State took care of business at home against Illinois. Many thought that the Fighting Illini could falter the Buckeyes into a close game, but that wasn’t the case. Star receiver and Heisman Trophy contender Jeremiah Smith garnered 217 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdown catches.

It was everything a Buckeyes fan expected. Now, the page turns to next week as ESPN College GameDay heads to Iowa City for the Buckeyes' big game against Iowa.

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