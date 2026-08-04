USC Coach Mike Ekeler Offers First Impressions of Gary Patterson’s Coaching Style

Following the departure of former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn in January, USC coach Lincoln Riley had to act quickly to continue the growth and development of the Trojans’ defense. The result was signing his former Big 12 opponent and TCU legend Gary Patterson. But the addition of Mike Ekeler as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach is a key factor in the acceleration of the defense.

During Ekeler’s 28 seasons as a coach, he has won a national championship (2007, LSU), won multiple conferences championships, and was at the helm of top nationally ranked special teams units at North Texas (2020), Nebraska (2025) and Tennessee (2021-2024). Now he will bring all this experience back to Southern Cal for the 2026 season.

Working With Gary Patterson

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

At USC’s Media Day on Aug. 3, Ekeler opened up about his working relationship with Patterson and how the two are complementary to each other.

“Ive been blessed to be around to be around some of the best defensive minds in football. Everybody's got their own unique twist, everyone has their own personality,” Ekeler told reporters. “He’s very different than the people I’ve been around…Its been fun to learn a different way.”

For reference, Ekeler has worked with the likes of Bo Pelini – who won the 2007 National Championship with LSU and made Nebraska’s defense one of the best in the nation from 2008-2010 – four-time champion with multiple top-10 defenses in Jeremy Pruitt, two-time champ Mike Stoops and others.

Ekeler added that their personalities balance each other out. While Ekeler says his “glass is way overflowing” with his high energy and the way he fires up the players, Patterson is old school but very hands on.

When asked if Patterson’s old school style of coaching still translates today, Ekeler backed up the defensive coordinator.

“Any school works for any generation, as long as you're a great teacher,” Ekeler said. “All our players want, they want to be taught and developed…If you’re going to be one of those guys who's not real positive, you can be that way through [65 years old]...However you are, be consistent. Bottom line again, can you teach? Can you develop? And that's what we do here.”

Development of Special Teams Unit

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans punter Aadyn Sleep-Dalton (42) punts from the end zone in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the 2025 season, USC’s special teams efficiency was ranked No. 112 in the nation according ESPN’s power football index (FPI). Pro Football Focus graded the unit at 64.4-percent , which placed them No. 124 out of 200 programs.

The key reasons for these rankings is that the Trojans averaged 16.7 yards per kickoff return and 11.1 yards per punt return while their opponents averaged 26.3 yards per kickoff return and 15.0 yards per punt return (USC Athletics), they often gave up good starting field position, had poor punt coverage along with coverage penalties, plus failed to block a kick.

Knowing that he would have to start from the ground up, Ekeler taught one new concept at a time during the Trojans’ spring session. Heading into fall camp, they can now pick up some steam.

“Its a teaching progression. So every phase, you have teaching progression. It starts with stance…You work your way up until you put it together as a unit. It has been so fun, we have an unbelievable culture at special teams,” Ekeler said. “Its been awesome seeing it come together. And it's still coming together but we got so much talent, it's gonna be fun.”

Ekeler added that he is encouraging starters who normally don't play special teams to buy in.

“In order for [a player's] career to progress to the NFL they’re going to have to [play special teams]. They need to understand and learn these concepts. And every concept we’re teaching them makes them a better offensive player and better defensive player…We call it ‘transferable skills’.”

Coaching Linebackers With AJ Howard

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

Ekeler shared that he loves working with outside linebackers coach AJ Howard and that the two have been hand-in-hand when it comes to coaching the backers. Ekeler also shared a desire to pour into the young coach the same way he was mentored earlier in his career.

“When I got into this professionally, I started off with Bob Stoops and then Bo Pelini for nine years…And then Monte Kiffin kinda took me under his wing and taught me. Now it's my turn now to take a guy like AJ Howard who is so smart and such a great communicator, such a great teacher, and pass it forward,” Ekeler said.

Developing players and coaches is the fun part of Ekeler’s job.

When asked which backer has shown the most improvement and development, Ekeler shouted out Desman Stephens II. Last season, Stephens became a full-time starter as true sophomore and led the defense in total tackles (89) followed by three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

“That guy…Talk about a guy who has bought into everything," Ekeler said. “We were in our linebacker meeting yesterday with Coach Howard, it was like the Des Show…Des turned into such a great leader.”

Ekeler added that Stephens has matured as he enters his junior year and that his conditioning has improved. He also noted that Stephens has become a true student of the game. As for the linebacker room, Ekeler shared that it is a very tight knit group who are talented, love the game, have shown continual growth and have come together for the common goal to win it all.

Who Will be the USC Trojans’ Star Returner?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides being impactful in the passing game, former Trojan Makai Lemon is leaving a big hole on special teams as a returner. In 2025, Lemon had eight kickoff returns for 144 yards with 24-yard return being his longest, per Fox Sports. He also picked up 71 yards off of six punt returns.

When asked who will rise up and take Lemon’s place, Ekeler stayed away from naming specific players.

“I got to pause on that because I’m so dang excited. We have so many guys. I’ve never dealt with this amount of talent,” Ekeler said. “We have so many guys at so many different levels, not only at returning it but blocking. It's going to be fun. All I’m going to say is we have an opportunity to be electric.”

Home-grown Trojans Tanook Hines could be a candidate as he came up with Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Besides NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, Hines has the most experience in the room and has short-area quickness for a return role.

It's also possible that USC’s talented freshmen will step in. Four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux is a worthy candidate due to his shiftiness and home run speed. Receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt or Tron Baker could also step in if they don't see the field as starters.

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