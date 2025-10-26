USC Trojans' Mixed Bowl Projections Entering Pivotal Nebraska Matchup
The No. 23 USC Trojans have received mixed projections for which bowl game they will play in after the bye week.
According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, USC is projected to play the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Alamo Bowl. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has the Trojans playing the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl.
Several college football bowl projections have had USC playing in the Alamo Bowl against a Big 12 opponent, and this projection by Schlabach is just the latest. If this projection holds up, it would be the first meeting between USC and Texas Tech since the 1994 Cotton Bowl, which the Trojans won over the Red Raiders 55-14.
USC leads the all-time series against Texas Tech 3-0, with their first meeting coming in 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won the game 17-9 and would win a season later in Lubbock, 21-7.
Potential Matchup Against Former Quarterback Miller Moss
Bonagura's projection of USC playing Louisville in the Holiday Bowl would be an intriguing matchup for Trojans fans. The two teams met in the Holiday Bowl in 2023, with USC coming out on top with a 42-28 victory.
In the win, former USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for 372 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception on 23-of-33 passing. Now, Moss plays for Louisville. Moss has had some choice words for Trojans fans since transferring to Louisville, and a matchup against his former team would be one of the most intriguing bowl games to watch.
The game also presents the opportunity for USC to prove that they made the right decision in choosing quarterback Jayden Maiava over Moss towards the end of the 2024 season. This season for USC, Maiava has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the country with 2,180 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a No. 1 QBR of 92.1.
Moss has been impressive this season for Louisville, which included an upset win over the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on the road. Moss has thrown for 1,793 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season for the Hurricanes.
How Can USC Earn a Spot in the College Football Playoff?
USC, based on the latest bowl projections, would likely finish the regular season with a 9-3 or 8-4 record. While this would be a step in the right direction for USC, a majority of fans want the Trojans in the College Football Playoff.
USC needs to win out to make a case for a spot in the playoff, and that will mean going on the road and earning signature wins against Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22). Winning on the road against ranked opponents has been a struggle not only this season for USC, but in the past as well.
USC's playoff hopes are on the line against Nebraska on Saturday night in what should be a hostile environment for the Cornhuskers' "Blackout game." The kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is set for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on NBC.