USC Trojans Can Thank Transfer Portal For Biggest Advantage in Alamo Bowl

The No. 16 USC Trojans are preparing to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. USC will be without several starters in the Alamo Bowl, including their talented wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

TCU is also expected to be without several starters, including star quarterback Josh Hoover, who recently entered the transfer portal after throwing for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season for the Horned Frogs. During his four seasons with TCU, Hoover had a career total of 9,629 yards passing, 71 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions.

Without his leadership at quarterback for the Horned Frogs, it could put USC’s defense at an advantage in the Alamo Bowl matchup. Hoover ranked No. 6 in the country in passing this season and second in the Big 12 behind Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

Hoover’s ability to perform well in high-scoring games will be missing for TCU in the Alamo Bowl, which puts USC at an advantage, especially with quarterback Jayden Maiava playing after deciding to re-sign with the Trojans.

Who Will TCU Start In Place of Hoover?

With his absence, TCU will likely start backup quarterback Ken Seals in the Alamo Bowl against USC. In two seasons with TCU, Seals has appeared in seven games, throwing for 121 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

A majority of Seals' college career success came during his time with the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2020 to 2023, where he threw for a total of 4,292 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in 23 starts.

USC Aims To Cap Off Season With Alamo Bowl Victory

After finishing the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, USC enters the Alamo Bowl, looking to earn its third straight bowl win and second 10-win season under coach Lincoln Riley. Ending the season on a high note and reaching 10 wins with a victory over TCU in the Alamo Bowl would satisfy many USC fans, especially after the Trojans fell just short of reaching the College Football Playoff.

With starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and several key defensive players returning next season, a win over TCU in the Alamo Bowl would give the Trojans momentum heading into the offseason. USC is set to enter the 2026 season, its fifth year under Riley, with high expectations to reach the CFP and compete for a championship.

USC is currently a seven-point favorite over TCU in the Alamo Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Alamo Bowl matchup between TCU and USC will be the sixth meeting and first since 1998.

TCU leads the all-time series 3-2 over USC, with the win coming in the 1998 Sun Bowl. The kickoff for the Alamo Bowl matchup on Dec. 30 between USC and TCU is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

