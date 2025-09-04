Former USC Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Shot at Trojans Fans After Louisville Debut
Former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss didn’t hold back when comparing his new home with the Louisville Cardinals to his time in Los Angeles. After making his debut with the Cardinals, Moss praised the passion of Louisville’s fanbase, while taking a subtle jab at the Trojans' supporters. His comments raised eyebrows in USC circles, especially given the highs and lows of his four years with the program.
Moss committed to USC in 2021 and finally became a starter in 2024. He spoke candidly about the difference in environments.
“I played my earlier parts of college football in a place that has a lot of different attractions around the city, and so it is not a place that is necessarily focused on the college team in that area,” Moss said. “So, I think being in a situation where that is the case is really, really cool. To see the support from the city and how they get up to support the team has been awesome.”
USC Trojans Expect Excellence
The jab wasn’t lost on Trojan fans. Moss’s time at USC had its ups and downs, with flashes of potential overshadowed by uneven results. But taking a shot at the fanbase ignores one simple reality: USC fans expect greatness. In Los Angeles, winning is the standard, and that pressure always falls most heavily on the quarterback.
For Moss, the fresh start at Louisville comes with plenty of positives. The ACC program has long been known for its strong traditions and loyal fanbase, something Moss now gets to experience up close. But for USC, the comments serve as a reminder of how demanding the environment can be in a city with endless entertainment options.
Jayden Maiava Will be Under the Same Scrutiny
Even Jayden Maiava, who looked outstanding in the Trojans’ season-opening win over Missouri State, will face the same microscope. One bad performance and questions about his ability to anchor the offense will emerge. That’s the reality of playing quarterback at USC; the expectations never change.
What Moss may not have accounted for is that USC fans have shown time and again that when the team is winning, the Coliseum is one of the toughest venues in college football.
From the glory days of Pete Carroll to the more recent resurgence under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans’ supporters have proven they can create an atmosphere every bit as electric as the college towns Moss is praising. The standard hasn’t changed, and neither has the loyalty of a fanbase that demands championships.
Ultimately, Moss’s remarks may have been meant as simple praise for Louisville, but the dig at USC hit a nerve. The Trojans boast a national brand with historic tradition. Plus, a fanbase that has shown up for generations when the program is winning.
At the end of the day, USC fans don’t need validation from a departing quarterback. They want victories, and that pressure is something every signal-caller in cardinal and gold has to embrace.