USC Focuses on Position Changes to Add Depth in the Secondary

USC lost two key players in their safety room with Kamari Ramsey and All-American Bishop Fitzgerald both moving onto the NFL.

The Trojans chose not to add a safety in the transfer portal and lightly recruited the position in this most recent recruiting cycle. Instead, they converted multiple defensive backs to add depth at the position.

USC Trojans Position Changes in the Spring

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

When discussing the position changes, new USC safeties coach Paul Gonzales mentioned former TCU and current Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig, who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020, presented to annually to the top defensive back in the country.

“We value corner cover ability at safety," Gonzales said. "Some of the best guys I had, Tre’von Moehrig, he was a corner in high school, and then he moved him to safety, because he naturally understands cushion, leverage, how to stay on top, how to go find the ball. If those things are kind of already coached into him at the safety spot, half the job is done. Now, how physical are they? Are they willing to be come down and tackle people?

“And then probably the third phase is how good are they communicating and directing traffic, because you're the quarterback at the high safety. That's usually where a guy that's playing corner has to make the most rounds. Now you're in charge of all the communication. You're not the guy that's receiving it. You're the guy that's getting and taking ownership of that."

Sixth year senior Prophet Brown returns after suffering a significant lower body injury the second week of fall camp that cost him the entire 2025 season. Brown is one more experienced players on the Trojans roster, having appeared in 39 career games, at cornerback and nickel.

Sophomore Dee Reddick saw action in 11 games as a key contributor on special teams last season. He was thrusted into the lineup at nickel against Illinois in week 5 last season after Ramsey missed the contest with food poising and Kevin Longstreet was pulled early in the game. The Georgia native also saw extended playing time at nickel in the Alamo Bowl.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs the ball as Southern California Trojans safety Kendarius Reddick (41) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Trestin Castro was a four-star cornerback recruit coming out Upland (Calif.) in the 2025 cycle. The local product saw action in two games during his true freshman campaign. He started the spring at corner, before moving to safety the second week of practice.

“Trestin is still adjusting, but I thought showed flashes of a guy that can really have a long-term future there," Gonzales said.

And then freshman Joshua Holland was a two-way standout at wide receiver and cornerback for nearby national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.). The 6-foot-2 ultra athletic Holland was recruited as corner and started off the spring playing nickel, before moving to safety the second half of practice. Holland is a rangy player with elite ball skills and playing deep safety could be the best fit long term.

Returning Safeties

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Senior Christian Pierce and junior Kennedy Urlacher are expected to be the Trojans starting safeties in 2026. Pierce started nine games this past season after primarily playing special teams his first two seasons at USC.

Urlacher transferred from Notre Dame last spring and was primarily a special teams contributor until Ramsey and Fitzgerald suffered injuries in the first half of the Trojans win over Iowa on Nov. 15 that ended their seasons. Urlacher started alongside Pierce the final three and a half games of the season.

Freshman Madden Riordan is a newcomer that had a very good spring and is competing to be a key depth piece in the fall.

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