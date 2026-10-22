USC Trojans Who Need Bigger Roles vs. Wisconsin to Avoid Transfer Portal Concerns

After going 6-1 in their seven-game stretch, No. 16 USC Trojans had much needed bye in Week 7. Now they will have their third road game of the season versus the (4-2, 2-1) Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24. The Big Ten title or even a spot in the College Football Playoff are still in play, but it will come down to the remaining personnel.

In the latest injury report, there are some positives – possible return of Mark Bowman and Jahkeem Stewart – and negatives – the hit to the receiving corps. Ultimately, this means some younger players will have the chance to prove their keep. Here are some players that could use bigger roles to avoid transfer portal concerns.

Freshmen and Sophomore Receivers

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tron Baker (85) runs after a catch against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting three wideouts is already cemented with Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tanook Hines. At the fourth spot, redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams has become the big-play speedster, but there are still opportunities for the young bucks to get some reps and make a name for themselves – especially with Corey Simms and Terrell Anderson out due to season-ending injuries.

After the depth chart update on Oct. 21, freshman Tron Baker carries an “OR” designation between him and Hines. Baker had a solid debut in Week 0 – four receptions for 45 yards – but hasn't had consistent volume ever since. The 6-0, 200 pound receiver has taken pride in his blocking ability and should really lean into it, especially if Lincoln Riley leans on the rushing attack again. His ability to high-point the ball and run down-field routes is key as well.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is slated behind Dixon-Wyatt. Something that is in Feaster’s favor is Dixon-Wyatt’s two-game dip – zero catches versus Oregon and two receptions for 28 yards and a score. All Feaster needs is a screen, speed sweep or deep-ball called for him to show off the “phenom” label he had at DeSoto (Texas).

Fellow 2026 recruiting class members like three-star Roderick Tezeno and Griffin Brahm, or redshirt-freshmen Cameron Sermons and Romero Ison could possibly offer relief as well for a position group that is on the verge of running thin.

Another important reason why these young pass catchers need to show what they got is because another talented group is on the way. In USC’s 2027 recruiting class, there are four-star wideouts Roye Oliver III and Quentin Hale plus five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

Interior Defensive Line

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

In the past two games, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has found a solid rotation with the edge rushers but a majority of the pressure from the interior has come from sophomore Jahkeem Stewart. After missing the first four games of the season, Stewart instantly became the heart of the front seven – five total tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries.

Stewart is currently listed as “probable,” so it's unclear whether he will suit up versus Wisconsin or the coaching staff will sideline him so that he's 100 percent for Ohio State (Oct. 31) and Indiana (Nov. 14). Junior Jide Abasiri, who is listed as “questionable,” could be another hit to the interior of the defensive line.

Freshman Jaimeon Winfield (one tackle) and Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui Jr. made their fifth appearance in Week 6. Topui, who is slated behind Stewart and Abasiri, is the next man up if both veterans do not play. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Topui has the size that USC needs. All he needs to do now is show the production he displayed at Mater Dei High – athletic ability to get pass breakups, force fumbles, chase out quarterbacks and plug running lanes.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winfield, whose strengths are explosiveness and power, has a better chance of getting meaningful reps than end-of-game snaps this game as well. Also coming in at 6-3, 320 pounds, Winfield’s ability to win inside and split double teams has translated to plays in the backfield – 22 tackles for loss, six sacks and 14 quarterback hits as a senior at Richardson High (Miss.).

Four-star Braeden Jones has yet to make an appearance this season. Coming in at 6-4, 270 pounds with promising skills as a backfield disruptor – 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a senior at Mount Carmel High (Chicago) – he may have a shot of seeing in-game action.

Redshirt-junior Jamaal Jarrett – two tackles and a pass breakup in five appearances – should add a veteran presence to the line. UCLA transfer Jordan Abarca could be elevated as well.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.