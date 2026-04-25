Most Surprising Outcome for USC After NFL Draft's First Round

A year after going without a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft, the USC Trojans saw Makai Lemon go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick.

Here is the most surprising outcome for the Trojans after the first round.

Makai Lemon's Slight NFL Draft Slide

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into draft night on Thursday, many thought Lemon wouldn't get past the New York Jets at No. 16. There was a lot of wide receiver needy teams that could've selected Lemon.

Once Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall pick, Lemon instantly became one of the top wide receivers available along with Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. The latter went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 8.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13 were considering Lemon until they went with a big surprise in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Lemon's fall continued after a pair of offensive tackles along with a defensive lineman were selected after the Jets took Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16. It didn't take long for Lemon to get scooped up as the Eagles moved up ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers to take the USC wide receiver.

Letting Lemon escape the top half of the first round could be a mistake that comes back to haunt teams. Lemon could do it all from the slot and could work outside if needed.

Why it Works for Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon is the perfect fit for the Eagles because he will have a chance to compete for snaps right away. The new-look Eagles' offense will be a must watch come this fall after adding an exciting receiver like Lemon.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award, the second receiver in USC program history to win it, after posting 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2025. Now, he has a chance to make a name for himself in the NFL alongside Eagles receiver Devonta Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner himself.

Falling slightly in the draft maybe works in Lemon's favor, letting the former USC star land with a more established offense.

USC Trojans prospects aren't done in the 2026 NFL Draft

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ja'Kobi Lane is looking to join Lemon as another USC wide receiver to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lane is one of the best athletes among wide receiver prospects. His frame at 6-4, 200 pounds plus his elite athleticism makes him one of the top wide receiver prospects available after the first round of the draft.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans could see both of their safeties get drafted in Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald. Ramsey is one of the top safety prospects still on the board. His versatlity in the secondary is one of his most attractive traits.

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