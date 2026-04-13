USC NFL Draft Prospect Makai Lemon Taking Key Top 30 Visit

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is back in the conversation as a fringe top-10 pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and his latest visit may have confirmed it. With just over a week until the draft, Lemon is taking a top 30 visit with the Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 11 overall pick.

After weeks mixed pre-draft buzz, Lemon is now trending back toward the top tier of the draft class. Teams with real need and real draft capital seem to be circling back, and Miami’s interest signals something simple: Lemon’s stock never truly fell off, it just recalibrated.

A Clear Path to a Lead Role in Miami

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a rough start to the offseason, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in a desperate search for an offensive centerpiece. After the releasing of star receiver Tyreek Hill and a trade that sent Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins are left with one of the thinnest receiver rooms in the league. That creates a rare opportunity for a rookie to step into immediate volume. For Lemon, this could the perfect landing spot to prove his star power out the gate.

At USC, Lemon built his profile as an elite middle of the field weapon with high-level route running and even more reliable hands. Coming off a Biletnikoff award winning season where he finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, Lemon enters the draft as one of the most productive prospects in the class.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In Miami, that skillsets translates directly to a Day 1 role as a primary option to act a safety blanket for quarterback Malik Willis who is entering his first season as a full-time starter.

Compared to other rumored landing spots like the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Lemon can come to Miami with a clear path to being named the undisputed lead receiver. Lemon may not be the first receiver off the board, but this might still be the best situation for him to see the field early and often.

Draft Range Still Not Solidified

Unfortunately for Lemon, even though all signs point to him as a top of the draft-type of talent, his draft range is still quite volatile. There are legitimate top-10 scenarios. The New Orleans Saints at No. 8 have been linked to him, especially if they prioritize offensive weapons early. Then there’s Miami at No. 11, sitting right on the edge of that tier.

But the back half of the first round is still very much in play. Lemon has already visited the Steelers at No. 21, and teams like the Jets (No. 16) and others in that range remain potential landing spots.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eaglesat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to Ian Rapoport, only two receivers are expected to go inside the top 15, with Lemon likely falling just behind them as the third off the board. Ohio State’s Carnell Tate has consistently been projected near the top-6, while Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson remains a top-10 talent despite injury concerns. That leaves Lemon in the middle, caught between upside and uncertainty.

The Biletnikoff Award winner from the 2025 season, Lemon stamped himself as the top receiver in college football. However, his production at USC is seemingly not enough to convince NFL Draft evaluators.

With draft day approaching, Makai Lemon may not have a locked-in range, but he doesn’t need one. His ability to step in as a Day 1 lead receiver keeps him firmly in the top-10 conversation, even as boards shift around him. In a class still sorting itself out, that kind of upside is exactly what teams picking early can’t afford to pass on.