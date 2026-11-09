One Crucial Element for USC Trojans Offense Emerging

USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan powered the team's run game the first half of the 2025 season. The former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back made the transition to major college football look seamless.

Jordan was making a name for himself as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten until an ankle injury in early October against Michigan ended his season.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He underwent a cleanup procedure in the spring as the Trojans slowed play his recovery. And the expectation was that Jordan would return to the form that made earned him Sports Illustrated Midseason second team All-American honors a year ago.

That he and King Miller, who burst onto the scene and had a breakout season following Jordan’s injury, would form one of college football’s most dynamic backfields.

Instead, Jordan struggled out the gate. A fumble against Fresno State in the second game of the season, which was a recurring problem in 2025, cost him his starting job.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it wasn’t just the fumble that was an issue. It was evident through the first half of the season that Jordan wasn’t quite the same runner he had been in 2025.

Against Wisconsin on Oct. 24, Jordan logged zero snaps, while freshman Shahn Alston played a career-high 21 snaps. Even freshman Deshonne Redeaux received carries in the first quarter. Jordan was never listed on the injury report.

After not seeing any playing time the week prior, Jordan was featured in the Trojans offense as they upset then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 31. His final stat sheet wasn’t eye-popping, carrying the ball 12 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. But the way he ran was the closest version to what he looked like in 2025.

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What Waymond Jordan Showcased Against Ohio State

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the play below, Jordan shows his lower body strength and contact balance by slipping a tackle in the backfield. What could have been a negative play, Jordan turned it into a big play.

Jordan was one-on-one with a defender in the open field and made him miss to pick up 20 yards. Freshman Trent Mosley has become a household name catching passes and returning punts, but in this play, he showcased an underrated part of his game, run blocking.

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Waymond Jordan running like his old self. Lower body strength, balance + wiggle in the open field.



Freshman receiver Trent Mosley is another pass-catcher that takes pride in blocking. pic.twitter.com/xVDIzLvnT0 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 2, 2026

King Miller adding 15 pounds in the offseason hasn’t just made it him tougher to bring him down, but it has also made him a better blocker. Miller was big in helping create a running lane for Riley Wormley during two big second half runs against Rutgers out of two-back formations.

He did the same on Jordan’s 9-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in week 9. What stood out about Jordan on the play was the decisive nature he ran with and the way he set up his blocks. Both qualities have absent for large parts of this season.

Just run behind USC running back King Miller and good things happen pic.twitter.com/Kk41DwjMy9 pic.twitter.com/rAKoJYo75K — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 3, 2026

Communication in pass protection was a problem for the Trojans in their loss to Wisconsin. The play below is a great example of how much better the front played in-sync and Jordan does a great job of picking up the blitz to give quarterback Jayden Maiava a clean pocket.

Waymond Jordan blitz pickup. USC’s offensive line did a much better job of playing in sync against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/d7DeSZmsKa — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 3, 2026

Having a strong run game is essential in the Big Ten, especially during a playoff push in the month of November.

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