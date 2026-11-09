One Crucial Element for USC Trojans Offense Emerging
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USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan powered the team's run game the first half of the 2025 season. The former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back made the transition to major college football look seamless.
Jordan was making a name for himself as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten until an ankle injury in early October against Michigan ended his season.
He underwent a cleanup procedure in the spring as the Trojans slowed play his recovery. And the expectation was that Jordan would return to the form that made earned him Sports Illustrated Midseason second team All-American honors a year ago.
That he and King Miller, who burst onto the scene and had a breakout season following Jordan’s injury, would form one of college football’s most dynamic backfields.
Instead, Jordan struggled out the gate. A fumble against Fresno State in the second game of the season, which was a recurring problem in 2025, cost him his starting job.
But it wasn’t just the fumble that was an issue. It was evident through the first half of the season that Jordan wasn’t quite the same runner he had been in 2025.
Against Wisconsin on Oct. 24, Jordan logged zero snaps, while freshman Shahn Alston played a career-high 21 snaps. Even freshman Deshonne Redeaux received carries in the first quarter. Jordan was never listed on the injury report.
After not seeing any playing time the week prior, Jordan was featured in the Trojans offense as they upset then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 31. His final stat sheet wasn’t eye-popping, carrying the ball 12 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. But the way he ran was the closest version to what he looked like in 2025.
What Waymond Jordan Showcased Against Ohio State
On the play below, Jordan shows his lower body strength and contact balance by slipping a tackle in the backfield. What could have been a negative play, Jordan turned it into a big play.
Jordan was one-on-one with a defender in the open field and made him miss to pick up 20 yards. Freshman Trent Mosley has become a household name catching passes and returning punts, but in this play, he showcased an underrated part of his game, run blocking.
King Miller adding 15 pounds in the offseason hasn’t just made it him tougher to bring him down, but it has also made him a better blocker. Miller was big in helping create a running lane for Riley Wormley during two big second half runs against Rutgers out of two-back formations.
He did the same on Jordan’s 9-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in week 9. What stood out about Jordan on the play was the decisive nature he ran with and the way he set up his blocks. Both qualities have absent for large parts of this season.
Communication in pass protection was a problem for the Trojans in their loss to Wisconsin. The play below is a great example of how much better the front played in-sync and Jordan does a great job of picking up the blitz to give quarterback Jayden Maiava a clean pocket.
Having a strong run game is essential in the Big Ten, especially during a playoff push in the month of November.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_