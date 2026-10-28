USC Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige Defends Lincoln Riley Amid Criticism

Entering the 2026 season, Lincoln Riley’s fifth year at Southern Cal was viewed as the year he could finally put it all together. With the No. 1 overall recruiting class coming in and most returners in the Big Ten, it seemed like a playoff run and title contention were possible, but now not so much.

After some shaky performances earlier in the season and a loss to longtime rival Oregon Ducks, who Riley has yet to beat, the seat started to heat up under the 10-year head coach. Then in Week 6, it appeared that the Trojans were back on track – a flawless road performance against Penn State and their White Out crowd. But in Week 8, all the criticisms that surrounded Riley’s tenure with the team came back to life in their 24-7 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rallying Around Lincoln Riley

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now at 6-2, turmoil and speculation have reached their peak. During the practice week, players like quarterback Jayden Maiava have come to their coach’s defense. Redshirt junior lineman Elijah Paige is continuing the charge for Riley to stay as the Trojans’ head coach.

“I know he's the right guy. Coach Riley is actually the reason I came here. I believe there's not a better leader in the country. I love going to war for Coach Riley and I believe that everybody in the locker room and this entire building thinks the same thing.”

“Just coming in and being the same guy he was when we were winning. He's the same guy when we win, same guy when we lose, same guy all the time ... I don't really know how else I would describe it other than he's just the same guy. He wants to win. There's nobody in the world that wants USC to win more than Coach Riley. And I think he shows that day in and day out with the confidence he instills in us.”

“Honestly, no,” Paige said when asked if the leaders of the team have met with Riley in private. “I think everybody in the building believes the same thing. I think it kind of goes without saying – we know what we're capable of and we know what we're capable of as a group, as a team.”

Tuning Out the Outside Noise

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) and teammates runoff to the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just keeping everything in the building. Really, the only opinion that matters to myself and us as a team is the opinion in this building. So just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

“They've been great. We've been getting after it,” Paige said about the tone of practices this week.

“I think this adversity is making us closer, and I truly believe that. I definitely think we're getting closer because of the adversity that we're hitting right here.”

“Just taking it one day at a time. We can't play the game today. We can't play the next game today,” Paige said about the team’s mindset following the loss with a big game around the corner. “All we can do is worry about Tuesday practice, Tuesday meetings. Then tomorrow, we can worry about Wednesday practice and Wednesday meetings.”

The Physicality of Wisconsin’s Defense

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive players celebrate after stopping the USC Trojans on fourth down to force a turnover on downs during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean it's always a factor,” Paige said about the physicality of the Badgers’ defensive front. “You play in the Big Ten, it's the best conference in the country and it's going to be a physical game regardless of who you're playing in that conference.”

In the 24-7 loss, Wisconsin was able to rack up five sacks, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, 17 pressures and 20 stops total.

“I wouldn't say there was a different approach. We approach every game similarly. I think we just got to execute better – all five of us,” Paige said about the offensive line’s performance.

“We all got to be on the same page. We've all got to communicate better. We've got to play better,” Paige said about how the run game can improve after posting negative 17 yards against Wisconsin.

“Obviously disappointed, disappointed in ourselves,” Paige said about his initial reaction after the game. “I feel like, as players, we didn't execute at a high level. So obviously there's disappointment with that.”

“A little bit of everything to be honest with you. Just overall, everything, executing better,” Paige said on how the unit can improve moving forward.

Preparing for Ohio State’s Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day greets defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There's a ton of similarities. Obviously a very physical group, just like the group we just played. Talented guys all across the board,” Paige said about the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ defense.

OSU’s defense is currently No. 3 in yards (264.3) and points (13.4) allowed per game. Against the run, they allow an average of 3.1 yards per carry (No. 14) and 92.9 rushing yards per game (No.11). Against the pass, they allow 171.4 passing yards per game (No. 13) with a completion percentage of 52.61 (No. 5).

The defensive line in particular has a sack percentage rate of 4.17 (No. 114) – 10 total and 21 quarterback hits. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is the main disruptor with 22 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, a quarterback hit, 27 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

“Like I said, we know what we're capable of. We know the work that we've put in. It's time to just go out there and let it loose,” Paige said when asked if the team is feeling the pressure for the upcoming game.

“It makes a difference. Obviously, you love playing at home. It's nice to play in front of your own fans. I don't know how much of a difference, how much it affects the game, but I think we like it more,” Paige said about being back at the Coliseum.

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