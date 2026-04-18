USC's Offensive Prospects' Best and Worst Case NFL Draft Scenarios

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and teams are beginning to settle on their big boards. The USC Trojans have three offensive prospects in wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and tight end Lake McRee. Each player projects differently and offers distinct profiles to evaluate.

Draft night always brings both expectations and surprises, which means all three could rise or fall, and none of their landing spots feel locked in.

Wide Receiver Makai Lemon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon enters the draft cycle as USC’s most polished offensive prospect. His production backs it up, with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, while his efficiency and reliability show up in just three drops on 175 targets across two seasons. That combination gives him one of the safest floors in this class. The one thing that could weigh him down is the questions about his lack of elite speed for his height, but the profile has a proven track record that's growing.

Best Case: Lemon climbs into the top-10, with a ceiling around pick No. 8 and 9 between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. Lemon's combination of route running and body control gives him a lead receiver upside. Going in the top-10 would indicate that he is viewed as a plug-and-play No. 1 receiver at the next level.

Worst Case: He slides into the late first round, maybe even one of the first off the board in the second round. If teams see him as a high-end complementary receiver rather than a true alpha, the board could push him down slightly.

Wide Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Lane’s evaluation hinges on projection. At his best, he looks like a prototypical red-zone weapon with size, catch radius, and contested-catch ability that translate cleanly to the NFL.

Best case: Lane has the upside of a receiver that could sneak his way into the late-second round. But realistically, his top range at the moment has him as a Round 3 or 4 pick on Day 2. Still being taken within the first two days would signal that teams may view him as an immediate contributor, even if in a more niche role.

Worst case: He slips into the fourth or fifth round. Concerns about separation, route consistency, and week-to-week production create hesitation among evaluators. It doesn't help that he's coming off a season affected by injuries, which may also lead to questions about future durability.

Tight End Lake McRee

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McRee enters the draft as a role-based tight end prospect. His receiving ability and movement skills give him a pathway to contribute, but his overall profile limits his ceiling.

Best Case: McRee is selected in the sixth or seventh round value pick. He fits teams looking for a situational tight end that can be another big-slot option in the passing game. McRee could find playing time on pass-heavy teams, particularly ones like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs or even the Baltimore Ravens as interesting system fits.

Worst case: He goes undrafted and signs as a free agent. Questions about blocking and overall upside make him a fringe draftable player. The tight end position has gained more favor in recent years, but only generational talent gains buzz within the first two rounds. It will take a team that sees a real role for McRee to actually use a draft pick on him.

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