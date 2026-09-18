USC Trojans' Official Injury Report Looms Large Ahead of First Road Test

The No. 12 USC Trojans enter their Big Ten road opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with a 3-0 overall record following a 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Trojans dominated non-conference play with double-digit wins over the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Now the gauntlet of Big Ten play begins for the Trojans as they have aspirations to make the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Trojans set to begin Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Scarlet Knights, the conference will require all teams, including USC, to provide injury reports before kickoff. Wednesday’s availability reports provided several surprises for the Trojans, including promising freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley being listed as out.

On Thursday, more unfortunate news came out about Mosley, as according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the true freshman wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury, a major loss for the Trojans' offense.

Two notable players on the Trojans' defense, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and linebacker Jadyn Walker, were also listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup against the Scarlet Knights. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, per Thursday’s availability report.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Out

WR Trent Mosley

DT Jahkeem Stewart

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Shaun Scott

LB Elijah Newby

S Madden Riordan

LS Dylan Black

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

WR Roderick Tezeno

TE Taniela Tupou

DT Brendan Cho

Questionable

RB Deshonne Redeaux

LB Jadyn Walker

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty is at stake for both the Trojans and the Scarlet Knights entering Saturday’s matchup at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Before one of the Trojans' biggest games of the season on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks, they look to improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive season.

Winning on the road has been a struggle for Riley’s USC teams of the past, and a double-digit win over Rutgers should give them a confidence boost heading into the anticipated showdown against the Ducks.

Rutgers, however, is desperate for a positive result this season, especially after starting at 0-2, including losses to the UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles in the annual “Red Bandana” game.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two losses, especially the season-opening stunner against UMass, have raised questions about coach Greg Schiano’s future with the Scarlet Knights. An upset win over the Trojans on Saturday, or at least a spirited effort, gives the Scarlet Knights the confidence they need moving forward this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 22.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. The Trojans and Scarlet Knights will kick off at SHI Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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