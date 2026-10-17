USC Trojans President Shares Eye-Opening Opinion on Lincoln Riley's Job Security

While the noise around the No. 19 USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley reached one of its loudest points to date after the program lost to the Oregon Ducks at home, USC president Beong-Soo Kim has a different focus.

What Beong-Soo Kim Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Football

Kim has been leading the university since 2025, but his official investiture took place on Friday, Oct. 16. In an interview with Los Angeles Times reporter Jaweed Kaleem, Kim was asked about USC's financial ability to pay Riley's buyout, if the school decides, as well as the Trojans' willingness to fund a football program that can compete at the highest level.

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; From left: Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier, Southern California Trojans president Beong-Soo Kim, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and USC athletics director Jennifer Cohen pose at the Galen Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We are laser focused on the next game, and then the game after that. And really having the best possible season that we can have in football. And I think there's a lot of noise out there, and part of my responsibility and job as president is sometimes to try to block out the noise and focus on what we can control and what really matters," said Kim.

"In football, we have one loss, and we just had a terrific win on the road at Penn State, and we're going to continue to get things done for the rest of the season. And then we'll see what happens," the USC president continued.

When Kaleem clarified that USC is not concerned with the finances at the current moment, Kim explained that the current focus remains on the field and for the upcoming game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

"That's right, we're not thinking about that. We're focused on winning," said Kim.

USC Trojans Season Outlook

The Trojans football team is enjoying a bye week after beating the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road yesterday before hitting the road again to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the biggest tests of the season still remain for Riley and company as both No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana remain on USC's schedule. Meanwhile, No. 11 UCLA have emerged as a nationally ranked team as the Bruins have started the season undefeated under new head coach Bob Chesney.

According to betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, USC has the sixth-highest odds of winning the Big Ten Championship at +3000, sitting behind Wisconsin, UCLA, Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State. When it comes to FanDuel's odds for reaching the College Football Playoff, there are 22 teams with better chances of reaching the postseason than the Trojans.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to have a realistic shot at reaching the CFP in this season, the Trojans will likely have to pick up two wins in the games against Ohio State, Indiana, and UCLA. If not, could Kim and USC athletic director Jen Cohen realistically part ways with Riley?

According to Kim, it seems as though the Trojans are content to wait to cross that bridge until they get there.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.