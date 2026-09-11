USC Players That Need Bigger Roles To Avoid Transfer Questions

No. 14 USC Trojans will close out three home-game stretch versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 12. Leading up to the game, the Trojans released another look at the updated depth chart – leaving certain players off the list while showing possible split reps on the field.

Here are two players affected by the depth chart and what it could possibly mean for their future at Southern Cal.

Walter Matthews: Redshirt Sophomore Tight End

Recruit Walter Matthews visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Walter Matthews | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The current depth chart has four tight ends listed for Week 2 action: Mark Bowman, Tucker Ashcraft, Carson Tabaracci and Taniela Tupou. Ashcraft and Tabaracci have the “OR” tagged between them to see who will get TE2 reps. This leaves out Walter Matthews.

Matthews joined Southern Cal as a four-star recruit with high national rankings – No. 2 tight end in the nation by ESPN, No. 11 by Rivals and No. 13 by 247Sports. He earned First-Team honors in three consecutive years and finished his career at Hiram High School (Ga.) with 57 receptions, 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

During his freshman season (2024), Matthews did not see the field. Then in 2025, he appeared in 11 games on special teams. Now he is in a crowded room fighting for snaps.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) and tight end Carson Tabaracci (24) react after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Weeks 1 and 0, Matthews was left off the list, but he found himself on the field a few times against Fresno State. The redshirt sophomore was primarily used as a blocker, but he brought in a reception for 12 yards.

Matthews has an interesting frame of 6-6, 305 pounds. Not your typical tight end physique, almost teetering as an offensive lineman, but he’s as athletic as they come. His size made him a defensive mismatch for smaller defenders – separation, strong hands, can get the ball at the highest point. In addition to the gridiron, Matthews was hooping on the hardwood – second-team all-county honors.

A position switch is unlikely, especially since the Trojans have started to recruit top talent on the offensive line. Matthews will have to stand out as a blocker, especially since that trait has been a key reason why Bowman has jumped ahead of the line. Continuing to make the most of the looks he gets as a pass catcher will help, too.

The return of Ashcraft, who also has one more year of eligibility left, may cut into Matthews’ reps. Depending on how the game goes, he could either have a half or a quarter of action.

Jadyn Walker: Redshirt Sophomore, Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadyn Walker is in an interesting situation. Similar to Matthews, his position group is starting to get crowded and highly competitive. Even Penn State transfer redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson is battling for reps. Unlike Matthews, Walker is splitting starting reps with just one player.

During his time at Southern Cal, Walker has shown steady improvement. Despite not seeing the field during his freshman season, Lincoln Riley had high praise for the young backer heading into year two. In 2025, Walker appeared in all 13 games and got to start in five of them. He finished the year with 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. It was a depleted group at the time, allowing Walker time to shine. That is not the case in 2026.

Washington transfer Deven Bryant got the nod over the promising Walker for the first two games of the season, due in large part to his experience and production. For comparison, versus Fresno State Bryant played 46 defensive snaps with four total tackles compared to Walker’s 41 snaps and two tackles.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (15) tackles Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting 40-plus snaps is a good sign. All Walker needs to do down is translate that playing time into tackles for loss, pressures and strong coverage reps. The more he shows off a balanced skillset, the more he’ll be trusted for every-down snaps that Bryant has been getting.

If Walker isn’t able to create separation, freshmen Talanoa Ili, Shaun Scott, and Taylor Johnson are waiting in the wings for more looks. There’s also a chance that Bryant and Desman Stephens II, the other starting backer, choose to stay one more year.

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