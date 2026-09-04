Two More USC Trojans Who May Be a Transfer Risk After Latest Depth Chart Reveal

Late on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the No. 14 USC Trojans updated their depth chart for their Week 1 matchup versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. Players who missed Week 0 are back on the charts and are expected to get some playing time in. While snap counts are unknown, position groups are starting to get full.

With three favorable games at home, non-starters will have the opportunity to fight for a spot or even a role on the team. Some may get pushed out, but that's the cost of good recruiting. Here are two more possible players that may be transfer portal risks if they cannot carve a role out for themselves.

Riley Wormley: Redshirt-Freshman, Running Back

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

USC flexed their running back depth in their Week 0 win over San José State. Aside from the dynamic duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller, the true freshmen Shahn Alston – seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown – and Dehsonne Redeaux – two carries for 26 yards, three returns for 69 yards – also showed what they are capable of. This leaves out redshirt-freshmen Riley Wormley, who scored his first career touchdown against the Spartans.

Similar to wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, Wormley’s start of his Trojan career has been less than ideal. Came out of high school as a three-star recruit but a season-ending injury cut his senior year short. The injury carried into his freshman year, limiting him to only three game appearances towards the end of the 2025 campaign. He finished with five carries for 18 yards, two receptions for 26 yards and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

In high school Wormley showed the skills to be a dual-threat back. During his junior year (2023-2024), Wormley posted 85 carries for 901 yards (10.6 yards per carry), nine receptions for 123 yards and 19 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. Prior to his injury, the Texas native had 583 yards on the ground, 147 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. He also showed blazing speed in track with personal bests of 11.81 in the 100 meter and 23.82 in the 200 meters.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Aaron Williams (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jump forward to Week 0 of 2026, Wormley finished the game with one carry for a five-yard score. He also recorded a reception for six yards. For Week 1, Wormley is slated to be the No. 3 back but he cannot afford to get outshined again.

The redshirt-sophomore recently shared a desire to be a returner on special teams. The only problem is that the Trojans may have found their guys the previous game week – freshman receiver Trent Mosley on punt and Redeaux on kickoff.

It would be a shame if USC can’t find a way to utilize Wormley’s speed and catching ability. If the redshirt-sophomore can’t separate himself in Weeks 1 and 2, he may be inclined to look for a fresh start somewhere else.

Ta’Mere Robinson: Redshirt-Junior, Linebacker

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Ta'mere Robinson (14) defends against San Jose State Spartans quarterback Luke Weaver (3) in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Wormley, redshirt-junior linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson is competing for reps in a competitive position group. He also didn’t jump off the tape during his Week 0 performance – just one tackle and an ugly missed tackle. It also doesn't help his case that he was playing with the younger guys and third-rotation players that gave up 26 points to the Spartans.

Former Washington Huskie Deven Bryant led the backers in tackles in Week 0 – three total, two solo. Behind him was fellow starting backer Desman Stephens II with two total tackles (one solo, one tackle for loss).

Redshirt-sophomore Jadyn Walker and true freshman Talanoa Ili.

Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (24) celebrates after recording a tackle for loss in the second half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Friday's game, Robinson is listed behind Stephens at the WILL backer position, but there's a good chance Ili steals some of his reps. Since the spring, Ili has been making noise and could very much be the next true freshman starter on defense. Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff have already shown precedent that vets could take a back seat for the future.

Robinson has the physical traits that a majority of programs are looking for in a backer – 6-3, 240 pounds, a great combination of length and movement as he can drop into coverage or attack downhill. The only problem is that it has yet to translate on the field.

In 2025, Robinson’s first season with the Trojans, he appeared in all 13 games primarily on special teams. He finished the year with a total of 11 tackles. The year prior when he was with Penn State, Robinson logged 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks through 14 games.

If Robinson cannot get into a groove in Weeks 1 and 2, his chance of earning reps at USC may become slim.

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