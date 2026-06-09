The USC Trojans have been in scheduling talks with the Texas Tech Red Raiders about a non-conference home-and-home series, but that plan could now be in jeopardy.

USC's Scheduling Talks With Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, USC along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had been working on setting up non-conference matchups on the schedule with Texas Tech for the 2027 and 2028 season.

NEWS: Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources. This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren't allowed to schedule Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/s95pc6oK3B — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 9, 2026

However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten officials could begin to put a league-wide mandate out to not allow any Big Ten team to face Texas Tech in any sport. This ball got rolling with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Georgia Bulldogs instructing coaches to not schedule Texas Tech per Ross Dellenger.

The reason why? The ruling regarding Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Brendan Sorsby Court Ruling

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby was one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason. After two years with the Indiana Hoosiers and two years with the Cincinnati Bearcats, he transferred to Texas Tech.

During this offseason, Sorsby admitted to gambling on sporting events, including ones that he was on the team for when he was with Indiana. The NCAA permanently ruled him ineligible to play in college football. This case got taken to court, where Sorsby was only given a two game suspension for the 2026 season. After those two games, he will be able to play for the Red Raiders.

This decision to let Sorsby play college football after breaking NCAA rules on betting on games is one that is going to be unpopular with many. For other schools and athletic departments that vehemently disagree with the ruling, they have shown it and refuse to play Texas Tech. If enough programs around the country follow suit, Texas Tech will find themselves in hot water.

USC Trojans Future Non-Conference Opponents

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Texas Tech is off the table for USC in 2027 and 2028, the Trojans will have to pivot elsewhere. As of now, USC has just three of their six potential non-conference regular season opponents set for those two seasons.

2027

UNLV Rebels

Nevada Wolfpack

2028

Fresno State Bulldogs

For decades, USC would always have at least one of their non-conference games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The two have a long-standing rivalry dating back to 1926 and have played against each other 96 times.

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Not only is it one of the oldest rivalries, it's also one between two of the most successful programs in the sport's history. They aren't playing each other this regular season this year as they try to negotiate a new deal. The dramatic realignment in college football a couple seasons ago is a big culprit in this whole situation.

USC is now in a loaded Big Ten conference and the need to play another elite program like Notre Dame isn't there as much as it once was. Just by being in the Big Ten, USC won't need the strength of schedule boost that the Irish provide, especially since the College Football Playoff is now 12 teams.

It will be interesting to see if the two sides eventually come to an agreement and get back to playing each other every regular season.

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