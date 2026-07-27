USC Trojans Stars Turn Heads With Preseason All Big-Ten Team Mentions

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season with an explosive offense and are primed to be one of the Big Ten’s top teams.

While the top preseason contenders are expected to be the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers, the Trojans are in that next tier of teams and look to finally break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time by knocking off one of these three teams on their 2026 season schedule.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans, in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, have the talent to do it, and that is one player on USC’s defense who could make the ultimate difference. Former Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Jontez Williams arrives in Los Angeles looking to lead the Trojans' secondary in their first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

What Jontez Williams Brings to USC Trojans

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman, Williams is the lone Trojan who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team. Williams arrives at the Trojans following three seasons with the Cyclones in which he collected a total of 67 tackles and five interceptions.

Last season, Williams' career was cut short as he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. Since then, Williams has shown promising progress in his recovery and is good to go for the Trojans' fall camp leading up to their season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Williams joins a Trojans secondary that has seen its fair share of ups and downs during the last four seasons of Riley’s tenure as coach of the Trojans. The Trojans' secondary performance throughout the 2026 season is one of the major keys to USC's defense’s consistency.

Returning stars for the Trojans' secondary include Marcelles Williams, Alex Graham, and Prophet Brown.

Other USC Players Named to All-Big Ten Teams

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans have no players named to the All-Big Ten second team, there are a select few who were named to the third team. The players include Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, wide receiver Tanook Hines, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, and defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Jahkeem Stewart.

Offensively, the Trojans will be led by Maiava, Jordan, and Hines throughout the season, who are expected to be among the top leaders at their positions. Maiava looks to guide the Trojans' offense in his second season as USC’s starting quarterback. In his first season as the starting quarterback with the Trojans, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with the No. 2 QBR of 89.9.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan returns after his season-ending ankle injury, and Hines looks to become the Trojans' leading receiver following the NFL departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Hines showed great promise, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Paige is one of the top returning leaders on an experienced Trojans offensive line, and Crawford and Stewart look to be among the leaders throughout the season for USC’s defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.