USC Practice Clip Shows Glimpse of Jayden Maiava's Potential New Favorite Receiver

USC Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava returns to Southern California for his senior season, but will be doing so without his top two targets in Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. With coach Lincoln Riley potentially on the hot seat and the Trojans offense in flux, one of the biggest questions for USC heading into the season is fair but ambiguous: Who will replace Lemon as the team's top pass catcher?

Early footage from the Trojans’ first spring practice showed quarterback Jayden Maiava dropping a perfectly placed touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a moment that quickly gained traction across social media.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The play itself was routine for a practice setting, but the timing and context made it noteworthy. Any early signs of chemistry between Maiava and the Trojans’ new receiving corps are bound to draw attention.

Freshman Receiver Could See Early Opportunities

Dixon-Wyatt arrives with a resume that suggests he coulf contribute sooner than most freshman. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver from Mater Dei produced consistently throughout his high school career.

As a senior in 2025, he recorded 42 receptions for 693 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch. A year earlier, he caught 50 passes for 693 yards and five touchdowns, helping Mater Dei finish 13-0 and win the MaxPreps national championship.

The on-field production is also gaining him strong comparisons to NFL-ready talent. According to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt is already drawing comparisons to top flight receiving talent in former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate who is projected to be one of if not the first receiver off the board in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

With high praise for his advanced route running and reliable hands, his skills set resemble the type of possession receiver Maiava leaned on last season when targeting Lemon in contested situations and critical third-down plays.

Those opportunities may come sooner than expected. Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines, who is projected to be USC’s new No. 1 option after a breakout freshman year, will be limited this spring following an offseason procedure. That has opened the door for incoming freshmen to receive additional practice reps with the starting offense.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When discussing the Trojans on The Hard Count podcast, On3 college football analyst J.D. Pickell spoke revealed that he believes that the play in that viral clip may be the first signal that USC may have found their answer to Makai Lemon replacement issue.

“It's nice to see Jayden Maiava drop a dime but you already knew he was bringing to the table,” Pickell said. “You have two years of tape more or less to go off with the guy. It's been a while since we've seen USC play football. It's nice to see Jayden Maiava put the ball in that spot, have some touch on it, have a pretty spiral just to make you feel some type of way during the cold winter month of March.”

“Some real deal production has gone from that wide receiver room," Pickell added. "And this clip in itself with Kayden Dixon-Wyatt making a play on the football in the end zone during the first day of spring practice. It doesn't answer that question, but I like the clues.”

USC’s Receiver Room Enters a New Era

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Replacing Lemon and Lane will not fall on a single player. Lemon finished his USC career with 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors, unanimous All-American recognition, and the 2025 Biletnikoff Award. Lane also delivered major production, totaling 99 catches for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns from 2023-25.

The Trojans made it a point to heavily pursue the receiver position on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, and they were quite successful. Alongside Dixon-Wyatt, they also bring in four-star receivers, Trent Mosley, Ethan Feaster and Luc Weaver. Mosley and Weaver are already turning heads in practice while Feaster has yet to join the program but will be on campus in the summer.

There is a real position battle brewing in Souther California and although a clip on social media doesn't deserve a starting spot, Dixon-Wyatt has made a strong first impression. Finding a go-to receiver will be a defining storyline as USC looks to navigate the tough Big Ten schedule ahead. And who Maiava and coach Riley decide to lean on could be the defining decision of unlocking the offense this season.

