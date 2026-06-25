USC Trojans Pursuing Pair of Elite In-State Running Back Recruits

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has seen his recruitment takeoff this offseason but USC remains at the top of his leaderboard heading into his junior year.

Davis has been on campus at least four times this calendar, including earlier this month for the Trojans invite-only workout. Running backs coach Anthony Jones has also visited him at his school on three separate occasions.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

“When he's going out there to train me or just to see how I'm doing that really means something because coaches don't usually come all the way out there,” Davis said. “I know it's like still a little bit closer, but he's taking time out of his day to go down, see how I'm doing. He’s just giving me tips on everything. That just means a lot.”

The two of them have built a strong relationship, and Jones is one of the main reasons why the Trojans have emerged as the early favorites. Jones has also spent time recruiting Davis’ family, something the local star is taking into account.

The Centennial product is also a big fan of the close proximity to home and as a 4.0 student, he’s been in awe of the campus and what the university has to provide outside of football.

USC is the only visit Davis is taking this summer and he plans to attend every home game in the fall. Head coach Lincoln Riley also encouraged Davis to keep returning to campus during this month’s workout.

USC Offers Local Product

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Jaion Smith also worked out at USC earlier this month and left with a “dream offer” from the Trojans.

“I just love the city, I love being out here," Smith said. “Family's here, I don't want to go too far away from my family, and so they can just, they can drive maybe 20 minutes to come see me play, or even come visit me.”

Smith has strong family ties to Southern Cal. His cousin is former USC All-Conference cornerback Jaylin Smith, who was selected in the third round by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Being younger, looking at them like, wow, this could be me one day,” Smith said. "Time went by, keeping my head down, working, and now it just came, and it feels good.”

Santa Margarita has become a pipeline for the Trojans. They currently have five players from the Trinity League power on its roster, including three from a team that just won an Open Division state championship last fall. USC also holds a commitment from 2027 three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade. In addition to Smith, the Trojans are pursuing multiple recruits from the local school in the 2028 class.

“We're trying to like build something special in Cali," Smith said. “Why go out to state when we can build something out here.”

Growing Recruiting Profiles

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

Davis and Smith both play for two premier high schools, not just in Southern California but the entire country. Both are rated as three-star recruits but could continue to move up the rankings.

Davis rushed for 19 touchdowns last season, which earned him second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors. Miami, Oklahoma and Michigan are a few schools that have joined the mix in recent months. He also holds offers from schools such as Oregon, Texas Tech and Washington. Davis plays in a high-powered offense that expects to be no different in 2026.

Smith was a first team All-Trinity League selection last fall as a sophomore. A conference with no shortage of elite high school prospects. His recruiting profile is starting to pick up momentum. Another strong season and Smith could see his profile begin to skyrocket. Both he and Davis will play in a number of high-profile games this fall, including a rematch of last year's CIF Southern Section Division I Championship.

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