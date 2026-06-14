USC Visit Provides Eye-Opening Experience for California Recruit Malaki Davis

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has become a frequent visitor at USC this past year.

Davis returned to campus this past Thursday, June 11 for its invite-only camp and was able to workout with running backs coach Anthony Jones.

Strengthening Relationship with Coach Anthony Jones

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

Davis has built a strong relationship with the Trojans coach this calendar year. Jones watched Davis workout at Centennial’s College Showcase in late January and two days later Davis picked up an offer from his hometown school.

The local star attended three practices at USC in the spring. Each visit allowed him to get an up-close look at Jones’ coaching style but also provided an opportunity to get to know him outside of football. Jones was also back at Centennial twice in the spring practice to checkup his Davis.

“When he's going out there to train me or just to see how I'm doing that really means something because coaches don't usually come all the way out there,” Davis said. “I know it's still a little bit closer, but he's taking time out of his day to go down, see how I'm doing. He’s giving me tips on everything. That just means a lot.”

Davis and his family met with coach Jones before they headed out to Howard Jones Field last week. Davis, a second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after rushing for 19 touchdowns in 2025, is committed to his craft and his time with the Trojans coach on the field was an eye-opening experience.

“I would say it showed me what I need to work on, especially with the drills because those drills we don't do at Centennial, it was new to me,” Davis said. “It was also cool seeing this is what I gotta work on, footwork or just like holding the ball up high, finishing. Those things really opened my eyes because this is what I'm gonna need to be at that next level, it's like being able to get ready before it's too late.”

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

Davis spent time around Trojans 2027 running back commit Javon Vital Jr., who was able to give him tips during the workout. Davis also spoke to coach Lincoln Riley briefly, who encouraged him to continue returning to USC frequently. And heading into his junior year, Davis says the Trojans are leading the way.

“They been like the main ones hitting me up and do the closest too,” Davis said.

Davis is also getting a push from his high school teammate, 2027 wide receiver commit Quentin Hale, who similar to Vital, was back on campus all week after taking an official visit in late May.

Fall Plans for Malaki Davis

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As of now, Davis says the only school he will be visiting this summer is USC.

He also plans on going to every single home game at the Coliseum in the fall. Davis would also like to get a look at Miami and Oregon this season. A visit to Autzen Stadium in Eugene is high on the agenda.

“I've seen like a whole bunch of videos about it, or just like the area around it,” Davis said. “It’s beautiful out there, yeah. I would just want to see how the environment is.”

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