USC Coach Anthony Jones Identifies the Next Step in King Miller’s Growth

USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke very highly of his running back room heading into last season, believing it was his best one yet at Southern Cal.

Part of that belief came because of the depth in the room, which included fourth-string walk-on King Miller. When discussing the running backs, Riley kept mentioning the redshirt freshman’s name and Miller quickly proved why with a 75-yard touchdown run against Missouri State in the season opener and then a 41-yard touchdown run against Georgia Southern in week 2.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After several injuries to the backs in front of him, Miller was thrust into the lineup on Oct. 11 against Michigan late in the second quarter of a critical top 25 showdown. Miller exploded for 153 yards and kept the Trojans run game alive down the stretch.

The Calabasas (Calif.) product finished the year with 972 yards on 156 carries and added eight rushing touchdowns. He became one of the most unlikely stories in college football. Running backs coach Anthony Jones says Miller has changed the word "walk-on" around the program.

Not to mention his twin brother, guard Kaylon Miller, played an essential role for a USC offensive line that dealt with numerous injuries the second half of the season.

Where would the Trojans have been in 2025 without a pair of redshirt freshman walk-ons?

King Miller’s Growth in Year Three

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Miller is no longer a curiosity heading into the 2026 campaign. He’s now a key figure of the Trojans offense moving forward. The redshirt sophomore has noticeably added muscle this spring and is currently listed at 215 pounds, while still maintaining his explosive running style.

Riley became a more balanced play caller this past season and Miller was a big reason why, which helped take some pressure off quarterback Jayden Maiava. Miller’s continued growth as a player will be imperative to the offense's success in the fall.

“I think the game is slowed down for him a lot. Anytime you have the game slow down for you, that means you're a great student of the game," Jones said. "He's been studying a lot more, working on the small details of his game. He's done a really good job of kind of seeing things before they happen, and not guessing, but anticipating. I think there's a difference of that as well. When you guess, that means you're really not prepared, when you anticipate, that means you are prepared.

“King has done a really good job of being prepared for all the things that we've tried to throw at him this spring. He's seen pretty much every exotic blitz that coach [Gary] Patterson has probably drawn up thus far. And he's really smart. He goes in with offensive line every now and then to go over some protections. He sees things from a quarterback point of view. And I couldn't be more excited about his growth."

Ask Miller about his success last season and he’s uninterested. The Trojans running back isn’t focused on the past, rather he’s focusing on continuing to improve as a player.

And he’s going to do it a new number, Miller will wear No. 8 in 2026.

Inside King Miller’s Quiet Approach

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What’s changed about Miller, who walked around campus this time last year and nobody knew who he was versus now? Nothing. He’s still the same soft-spoken kid that has fought for everything he’s earned at USC, which included a scholarship this offseason.

“King is just a quiet kid by nature,” Jones said. “I don't know if he's shy or bashful. He's real humble. He's real meek. He just doesn't say much. He rather let his actions speak for himself, which is great, and I think a lot of kids like that now. King is a leader. He's just a different type of leader than what we're used to.”

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