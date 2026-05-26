Three Keys to Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Hopes

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans, coach Lincoln Riley, and quarterback Jayden Maiava have an opportunity to improve as an offense and as a team in an effort to become one of the top contenders in the Big Ten and for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season.

To compete with the top competition across the landscape of college football, Maiava may need to have his best season, which could result in winning the Heisman Trophy. Here is the path for Maiava to win the Heisman Trophy and potentially lead the Trojans to a solid 2026 season.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Opportunities Against Elite Big Ten Competition

One of the biggest reasons that Maiava could win the Heisman trophy is the fact that he has an opportunity to play most of the top teams in the Big Ten. These matchups include home matchups with Oregon and Ohio State, and a road game against Indiana.

With these games on the schedule, Maiava can prove himself as he competes against three of the top defenses in the Big Ten, but also three of the better quarterbacks in the entire country. The quarterbacks include Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Indiana’s Josh Hoover. With these matchups, Maiava has plenty of attention on him, and if he can lead USC to wins in all three of these games, that could be a major factor in the Heisman Trophy race.

Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana are all teams with national championship expectations, which gives USC a chance to see where the team as a whole stacks up, but also if Maiava has what it takes to lead the Trojans to victories against three of the top teams in the country.

As Maiava gets ready for his 2026 campaign, his performances against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana will not only go a long way in determining the success of USC as a team, but also if he has an argument to be one of the best players in the country and have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dual-Threat Ability

Added to the opportunities that Maiava has against elite competition, he also has an added element to his game that could set him apart, which is his ability to add extra yards on the ground in addition to his success as a passer.

Last season, Maiava recorded 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, which gave USC another element of the offense for defenses to prepare for. With Maiava’s rushing ability, Riley may be able to get very creative with how he can use Maiava’s rushing ability to create big plays throughout the season.

During Riley’s coaching career, he has coached two other notable dual-threat quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams, who both won the Heisman Trophy and were selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Riley also coached Baker Mayfield, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and get selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft as well.

With Riley’s previous success coaching quarterbacks with the ability to be productive as a rusher, he could help Maiava to give defenses major problems on the ground, which could be a key factor in helping Maiava to emerge as a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Development Of USC Trojans' Receiver Duo

While Maiava does have the ability to be effective as a rusher, his biggest strength is his ability to distribute the ball. Last season, Maiava ranked fifth in the country in passing after recording 3,711 passing yards in addition to throwing for 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completing 65.8 percent of his passes.

During Maiava’s 2025 campaign, he did have the benefit of throwing to wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are now set to begin their NFL careers after being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Maiava will need one of the targets on the perimeter to emerge as his wide receiver one. Heading into 2026, USC does have two solid options for that role in Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson.

Last season, Hines established solid chemistry with Maiva while being the third option behind Lemon and Lane. In 2025, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns while being a solid target all season long. Hines’ season ended with six receptions for 163 yards in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, which showed that he has the talent to be Maiava’s go-to target.

Anderson joined USC through the transfer portal after playing for NC State in 2025, where he totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. Standing at 6-4, Anderson could be a great red-zone presence for Maiava with his ability to win contested catches against opposing defensive backs.

If the receiver duo of Hines and Anderson can get on the same page with Maiava, there is no question that Maiava has the talent to not just become one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but could also turn out to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country and make a legitimate run at the Heisman Trophy.

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