Three Make-or Break Games for USC Safety Christian Pierce

As the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley look to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2026, the performance of the defense could be crucial. The performance of the secondary specifically is something that could go a long way in a very intense Big Ten conference.

In the back end at safety, Christian Pierce could be a make-or-break player for USC. So, looking ahead to next season, here are three games where Pierce and the entire defense must bring their best.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after catching the ball during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Without question, one of the biggest matchups for Pierce and the Trojans is when they host Ohio State. A major reason for that is the high-level competition that the Buckeyes present, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

On the perimeter, Ohio State arguably has the best player in the country with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and one of the top quarterbacks in the country with Julian Sayin.

As a safety, Pierce could face a lot of pressure because of the talent that the Buckeyes have, but if he can show the ability to limit the passing game specifically over the top, USC could have the potential to become one of the more well-rounded defenses in the Big Ten.

For Pierce, providing help over the top to USC‘s cornerbacks is something that could be very crucial in this game and in many ways to determine the outcome. In addition to that, Pierce also has to figure out a way to provide great support in the run game so that the Trojans can force the Buckeyes into obvious passing situations and allow the defensive line to put pressure on Sayin.

Being able to pull off a victory against Ohio State will be a full team effort for USC, but Pierce’s contributions in both the run game in the past game are two elements that could help USC to win this game and make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another game that could be critical for Pierce in 2026 is a road matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers. A major reason for this is that the Trojans must show that they have the ability to not only beat some of the top teams, but also have the ability to do that on the road.

After winning the national championship in 2025, the Hoosiers are looking to build on that effort and repeat as the top team in college football. So, this gives Pierce and the Trojans defense a great opportunity to prove what kind of defense USC has.

One advantage the Trojans may have is that Indiana will have a new starting quarterback in the TCU transfer, Josh Hoover, who is expected to take over after Fernando Mendoza’s departure for the NFL. However, the Hoosiers do have some great weapons, including wide receiver Charlie Becker, who could be one of the more consistent receivers in the country next season.

In this game, one of the major keys for Pierce will be to stay disciplined and make the easy plays so that the Hoosiers can’t make the big plays. Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana has become very disciplined and very rarely makes mistakes. If Pierce can stay disciplined and force the Hoosiers to drive the block consistently down the field, this should give USC's defense plenty of opportunities to force Indiana into a mistake that could change the game.

Winning on the road against Indiana will not be easy, but if Pierce and the USC defense can stay disciplined and make the simple plays, this could turn out to be one of USC‘s best performances next season.

Oregon Ducks

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, one of the biggest games on the Trojans' schedule next season is the matchup with Oregon, which could set the tone for the rest of the season. Oregon is a team that consistently has national championship hopes, and if USC can win this game, the Trojans could be in a position to make a run at a national title themselves.

Against Oregon, Pierce will have a tough test against quarterback Dante Moore, who has a significant amount of experience as a starter and could become one of the better quarterbacks in the entire country next season. While Moore does have a lot of experience, one of the keys for Pierce will be whether he does his job consistently or if he gets aggressive. Being too aggressive could lead to explosive plays for Oregon and create a game that USC may have a tough time winning.

In a game against elite competition, limiting explosive plays is critical. If the Trojans can limit Oregon’s explosive plays, USC could have a great opportunity to win a game that may determine how the Big Ten standings shake out in a major way.

For USC to pull off this victory, Pierce will need to play a major role in coverage on the backend. In the secondary, Pierce must emphasize communication across the board, so there are no missed assignments, and when Pierce diagnoses what Oregon is doing, he must go make a play.

If Pierce can help the USC secondary to communicate properly and make plays consistently, the Trojans may have an opportunity to not only win against an elite team but also have an opportunity to compete for a Big Ten title.

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