USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Message To USC Fans

Growing up in a household of over twenty people in a three bedroom house - it’s always been about 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮.



From Hawai’i to Cali… this is Jayden Maiava.

⁰Full episode: https://t.co/bINxYTKGhs pic.twitter.com/I98wc1VSYd