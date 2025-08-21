USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Message To USC Fans
While USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava has paved a successful path for himself as the starting quarterback, his journey started long before last season's debut.
Maiava, the Palolo, Hawaii native, has been the answer to recent offensive struggles for the Trojans and is poised to lead the offense this season.
In an X post from USC Football, a clip of Maiava's story was posted and shared with their followers.
Prior to his career in Los Angeles, Maiava made the leap from Hawaii to Las Vegas to play football at UNLV. Although it was one season, Maiava made an immediate impact and led the Rebels to new milestones as a true freshman.
Wherever Maiava Goes, Success Follows Quickly
Maiava finished his first season of college ball with 3,085 yards, 63 percent completion rate and 17 touchdowns. He also led UNLV to their first Mountain West Conference Championship and first nine-win season since 1983, impressive numbers for Maiava as he was settling into the collegiate level.
Although his performance at UNLV spoke volumes to the type of quarterback he could be for the Rebels, Maiava ultimatley entered the transfer portal and landed at USC with coach Lincoln Riley. His first role in Los Angeles was to support Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, who was leading USC last season.
When it was time for Maiava to take a full game of snaps, it was clear that his talent was exactly what the Trojans needed in a time of disappointment and struggle.
He went 3-1 as starting quarterback, produced 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with four coming from the Trojans win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Before There Was Football, There Was Maiava's Family
Maiava's introduction to football came from his older brother Jacob Maiava, who pursued the sport and found his talent within the offensive line. Maiava shared that Jacob was a large influence on his decision to pick up a football.
"My older brother started playing football, (and) he was really good at it," Maiava said on episode of Only USC in November. "I really looked up to him, I just wanted to kind of follow in his footsteps and actually take things serious within football and actually see what it does for me, and here I am."
Maiava went between Honolulu to Henderson, Nevada during high school, but finished his senior year at Liberty High School in Nevada. In his final year, Maiava produced 2,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, and led the Patriots to the state title game where he earned all-league first team honors.
Maiava's Message to Fans Ahead of This Season
Maiava molding into the starting quarterback role has allowed him to exude leadership throughout the offense, something he has had no issue doing. Even after a late debut with a strong start, Maiava has the keys to bring success back to the Trojans program.
What Maiava preached to the listeners was the opportunity to take in every moment.
"Anybody who's listening, anybody who's watching I just want you guys to know just live in the moment," Maiava said in the video. "Don't worry about what's going to happen or what has happened just living a moment keep smiling keep that chin up because your light (is) going to shine."