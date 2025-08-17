USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Turns Heads At 7-on-7 Invitational
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is one of the biggest recruits from the class of 2026. Bowman committed to the USC Trojans on May 30 and is coming in with high anticipation due to his talent.
Bowman is the No. 31 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 tight end, and the No. 3 player from California, per 247Sports. USC coach Lincoln Riley has coached talented offenses, and while the Trojans have to wait until 2026, Bowman will have a chance to be a role player quickly with the team.
Bowman Shows Off Skills
Bowman participated in the Long Beach 7-on-7 Invitational, where he showed off his skill set, running routes. Even when not being targeted, Bowman showed his ability to break free from the defender. An isolation video of Bowman’s practice was posted by 247Sports’ USCFootball.com.
Bowman is a young athlete who reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026 and is still one of the top recruits in the nation. In his sophomore season, Bowman recorded 32 receptions for 435 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bowman’s Massive NIL Deal
Name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals are a major aspect of recruiting, and the Trojans are using it to bring in the top athletes in the nation. With Bowman’s commitment in May, he is also projected to earn $8-10 million over his USC career, according to reports from On3's Scott Schrader.
Following the 2024 season, the USC Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden, who has helped turn USC into one of the most successful recruiters. Between Bowden, Riley, and USC tight ends coach Chad Savage, the Trojans were able to bring in one of the top recruits in the nation.
Bowman committed to USC over top programs such as the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks. Bowman is an in-state recruit, giving the Trojans a slight advantage, but the hiring of Savage was a big part of why Bowman committed to USC.
Bowman's Role On USC’s Offense
The USC Trojans are led by Riley, who is known to coach talented offenses. In 2026, the projected starting quarterback is Husan Longstreet, who came out of high school as a five-star recruit. 2026 will be his second season with the Trojans, well adjusted to Riley’s offense, and will have a big target to throw to with Bowman on the field.
With excitement over Bowman’s commitment, the five-star recruit is ready to do whatever the coaching staff needs, and understands as a true freshman, he may have to wait his turn.
“I’m trying to step in and become whatever the team needs me for the most,” Bowman said. “I want to absorb what I can and go from there. I’m at the bottom of the food chain when I step in there. So I’m excited to learn from the other guys already there. Whatever the offense does to utilize me to the best of my abilities, I’m all for,” Bowman told 247Sports.
USC Trojans Recruiting Class Of 2026
Riley and the Trojans are building an elite recruiting class of 2026. The recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the nation, per On3, featuring 32 commits. Bowman is one of two five-star commits, with offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe being the other recruit.
Of the 32 commits, 53 percent are in-state, including Bowman. The Trojans put a large emphasis on building a wall around California, and the improvement is being seen with the 2026 recruiting class.
Between Bowman and the other recruits, USC has the chance to build one of the most talented teams in the nation. The five-star tight end still has another season of high school football to grow, and based on the video and how he played last season, the Trojans are gaining a big-time player.