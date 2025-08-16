All Trojans

USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect

The USC Trojans are surging in the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane. A large part of the Trojans' success in Ioane's recruitment is thanks to co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson. USC is battling with the UCLA Bruins for Ioane.

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After reeling in one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, the USC Trojans have been growing more and more active in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The Trojans made it a point of emphasis to recruit the top players from California in the 2026 cycle. A top target in the 2027 recruiting cycle is four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane, one of top in-state recruits in the cycle.

Trojans Pursuing Top 2027 Defensive Line Recruit

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ioane spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and highlighted three teams: the UCLA Bruins, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and USC. He said that USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson has been a huge part of the Trojans' pursuit of him.

“USC has a big marketing opportunity with football and the school as well. It has a lot to offer. I love the d-line staff. I’ve known them for a while now and we have a good relationship. They’re pretty versatile on the d-line and I like that," Ioane said.

The No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 169 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Ioane is one of the most athletic prospects at his position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds 24 offers, but that is bound to rise by the time his senior year rolls around.

During his sophomore season at Tustin, he lined up along the defensive line, offensive line, and even quarterback. Ioane completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 475 yards and seven touchdowns last year. That was on top of registering 52 tackles and eight sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition to the Trojans, UCLA and Notre Dame have been extremely active in Ioane's recruitment. The Bruins were the first of the three schools to offer Ioane, followed by USC, then Notre Dame. Despite pressure from UCLA and Notre Dame, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Trojans a staggering 97.1 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC Pursuing Ioane's Teammates

Ioane is apart of a loaded defense at Tustin that includes multiple national recruits. Four-star linebacker Taven Epps leads the way for the Tillers defense and is a Texas commit. He is among top ten linebacker recruits in the country according to 247Sports rankings.

Along with Ioane, Tustin safety Khalil Terry is one of the best defensive backs in California in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 21 and No. 213 player in the country. Terry and the Trojans have mutual interest in each other as he is among their top defensive back targets in the cycle.

USC has also offered another Tustin four-star defensive lineman in Jeremiah Williams. The No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 293 player in the country, Williams is another in-state recruit that the Trojans value heavily.

Published
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

