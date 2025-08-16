USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect
After reeling in one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, the USC Trojans have been growing more and more active in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
The Trojans made it a point of emphasis to recruit the top players from California in the 2026 cycle. A top target in the 2027 recruiting cycle is four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane, one of top in-state recruits in the cycle.
Trojans Pursuing Top 2027 Defensive Line Recruit
Ioane spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and highlighted three teams: the UCLA Bruins, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and USC. He said that USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson has been a huge part of the Trojans' pursuit of him.
“USC has a big marketing opportunity with football and the school as well. It has a lot to offer. I love the d-line staff. I’ve known them for a while now and we have a good relationship. They’re pretty versatile on the d-line and I like that," Ioane said.
The No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 169 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Ioane is one of the most athletic prospects at his position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds 24 offers, but that is bound to rise by the time his senior year rolls around.
During his sophomore season at Tustin, he lined up along the defensive line, offensive line, and even quarterback. Ioane completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 475 yards and seven touchdowns last year. That was on top of registering 52 tackles and eight sacks on the defensive side of the ball.
In addition to the Trojans, UCLA and Notre Dame have been extremely active in Ioane's recruitment. The Bruins were the first of the three schools to offer Ioane, followed by USC, then Notre Dame. Despite pressure from UCLA and Notre Dame, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Trojans a staggering 97.1 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
USC Pursuing Ioane's Teammates
Ioane is apart of a loaded defense at Tustin that includes multiple national recruits. Four-star linebacker Taven Epps leads the way for the Tillers defense and is a Texas commit. He is among top ten linebacker recruits in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
Along with Ioane, Tustin safety Khalil Terry is one of the best defensive backs in California in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 21 and No. 213 player in the country. Terry and the Trojans have mutual interest in each other as he is among their top defensive back targets in the cycle.
USC has also offered another Tustin four-star defensive lineman in Jeremiah Williams. The No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 293 player in the country, Williams is another in-state recruit that the Trojans value heavily.