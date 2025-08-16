All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons

The USC Trojans have an elite group of recruits coming in with the class of 2026. Running back commit Deshonne Redeaux spoke on the comparison between legendary USC running backs Reggie Bush and LenDale White. Will the USC Trojans once again have a dynamic duo in the backfield?

Angela Miele

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have an elite recruiting class of 2026, and there is one position group coming in that could take the offense to the next level. Two commits set to join the USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans in 2026 are four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux.

USC has had solid running backs under Riley, but not two who could dominate at the same time. The Trojans have not had a true duo since legendary running backs Reggie Bush and LenDale White were on the team.

Redeaux And Alston Big-Time Recruits

Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redeaux and Alston are two big-time recruits with much excitement surrounding them. Alston was the first of the two to commit, on Jan. 11. He is joining USC as a four-star running back, the No. 100 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 running back, and the No. 5 player from Ohio, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Just a couple of months later, on April 5, Redeaux committed to USC as one of the top in-state prospects. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Redeaux is the No. 127 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 running back, and the No. 15 player from California.

Recruiting one of the two running backs would have been a big move for the Trojans, but to land both brings a higher level of excitement for Riley’s offense.

Redeaux Speaks On Bush/White Comparisons

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back LenDale White (21) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 2006 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network / Imagn Images

With two big running backs coming in from the class of 2026, there has been a comparison to Bush and White. The comparisons are surrounding what Redeaux and Alston can do on the offense as a duo in the backfield.

Redeaux discussed the comparison and playing with Alston with Athlon Sports during the Marmonte League media day.

"A lot of people are comparing us to [White and Bush]. We’re going to be Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux,” Redeaux said.

Bush and White played for former USC coach Pete Carroll when the team won back-to-back national championships in 2003-04, and appeared in a third in 2005. 

The two became a dynamic duo as Bush was a two-time All-American and Heisman Trophy winner in 2005. White was an All-American in 2005 and holds the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season at 24 and career at 52.

Redeaux Excited To Work With Alston

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Redeaux committed to USC after Alston did, thus understanding he would not be the only top running back joining the Trojans in 2026. While talented, the two are different kinds of running backs who can work well together. 

Redeaux is more speedy and explosive, and will be a dynamic player while the ball is in his hands. Alston is a power runner and will be a physical player on the offense.

While Redeaux is not looking to be compared to Bush and White, the four-star running back is excited to work with Alston in 2026.

Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game. Xxx Usc Col State Bush Td Rh563 Jpg S Fbc Usa Ca / Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Shahn is my guy. We complement each other so well,” Redeaux told Athlon Sports. “He’s a big back, I’m more of a speedy back. I feel like you always need a one-two punch in the backfield. And that’s going to be me and him.”

The USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation, and there is naturally high anticipation over the future of the program. Alston and Redeaux will have the chance to take Riley’s offense to the next level as the team looks to compete for a national championship.

